SOLIDARITY: 26 tons of emergency supplies sent to Venezuela | FAXINFO

More than two weeks after the violent earthquakes that struck Venezuela, the Americas Caribbean Regional Intervention Platform (PIRAC) of the French Red Cross, based in Guadeloupe, deployed a major humanitarian operation in support of the disaster-stricken populations.



In total, 26 tons of emergency equipment were transported to the Venezuelan Red Cross by the Armed Forces in the AntillesTwo PIRAC emergency team members are also accompanying this mission to reinforce operations on the ground.

The equipment shipped includes cooking kits, hygiene kits, cleaning kits, DIY kits, mosquito nets, jerrycans and various essential items intended for the affected families. PIRAC also provides logistics for 11 tons of material provided by the Crisis and Support Centre of Ministry for Europe and Foreign AffairsThe death toll from the earthquakes stood at yesterday. 3.811 deathsAccording to the UN, the losses are estimated at $6,7 billion.

This aid supports Venezuelan Red Cross volunteers mobilized for relief operations, the establishment of temporary shelters, and assistance to the most vulnerable populations. Founded in 2005, PIRAC has already conducted 49 emergency operations in the Caribbean. _Vx





Well done to Yögart and all the customers who mobilized!

Thanks to the solidarity operation organized on July 5th in Marigot, €3.000 The funds were raised to benefit the victims of the earthquakes in Venezuela. All proceeds will be donated to Caritas Venezuela to support the affected population. 6 tonnes of food and non-food items collected thanks to the generosity of the inhabitants of Martinique will also be handed over to the Venezuelan association.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-26-tonnes-de-materiel-durgence-envoyees-au-venezuela/