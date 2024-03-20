SOLIDARITY / Fire at the Geminga shipyard: a pot to help the victims | FAXINFO

On the night of February 24 to 25, 2024, a strong fire surprised the Geminga shipyard located in Sandy Ground. The fire broke out in a 200m hangar2 causing heavy losses for the artisans working on the site. An online fundraiser is now open to help disaster victims.

Following the fire which was brought under control by the firefighters around 5 a.m. and in response to the material damage, an online fundraiser was created to appeal for everyone's solidarity and try to come to the aid of these modest workers, who are so precious for the economic activity of the island. Deeply impacted by the consequences of the fire, some of these artisans, already hard hit by the passage of Hurricane Irma in 2017, saw all of their work tools and equipment engulfed in the flames of their workshop. They have accumulated hard work over the years to repair or maintain their boat. Life projects gone up in smoke, with no possibility of compensation. In total, material losses alone amount to €120.000 for four craftsmen: Nicolaï Gaillard – Bizmarine (boat renovation/operation), Manuel Leon – Nautical Services (marine repair/maintenance), Piotr Blaszcyk – Nautilius (electrical solutions /repair of boats and planes) and Gaël & Kevin – SXM Lobster (seafood). Thanks to the generosity of donors, the sums collected will be distributed equitably between these four artisans so that they can resume their activity after this difficult ordeal of life. _VX

Prize pool link:

https://gofund.me/6ab48bde

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-incendie-au-chantier-naval-geminga-une-cagnotte-pour-aider-les-sinistres/