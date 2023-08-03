SOLIDARITY: Good turnout at the French Red Cross clearance sale | FAXINFO

On Saturday, July 29, the local unit of the Red Cross of Saint-Martin organized a clearance sale from 8 to 11 a.m. which did not fail to delight those who took part.

The French Red Cross is a French humanitarian aid association founded in 1864. Its objective is to help people in difficulty in France and abroad. Its fundamental missions are emergency, first aid, social action, training, health and international action.

Missions that are at the heart of the Territorial Delegation of Saint-Martin founded and chaired by Ketty Karam Fischer who has managed to surround himself with a team of caring, optimistic volunteers who are determined to carry out the actions of the association.

The big sale of this Saturday July 29, carried by Léna Constant whose portrait we presented in our edition of May 19, 2023, offered a plethora of useful products at low prices: clothes, shoes, toys, books, whether for men, woman and child. The Oualichi Lions Club of Saint-Martin, a faithful partner of the territorial delegation of the Red Cross, was also there. Red Cross events such as the sale are always a time when users and vulnerable populations can meet in a calm and serene environment, the team of volunteers is always very attentive, offering refreshments and giving a heartwarming welcome.

The local unit of the Red Cross of Saint-Martin, located rue du Soleil Levant in Concordia, helps and supports the poorest throughout the year, often behind the scenes. The day before the big sale, the team of volunteers organized a small snack for users, which brought together around fifty people who were able to talk to each other and enjoy the present moment. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-belle-affluence-a-la-braderie-de-la-croix-rouge-francaise/