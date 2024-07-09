SOLIDARITY: Humanitarian freight operations have started in the Grenadines archipelago | FAXINFO

Faced with the damage caused by Hurricane “Beryl” in the islands of the Grenadines archipelago, the Armed Forces in the Antilles (FAA) are transporting humanitarian freight for the benefit of particularly isolated affected populations.

Last Friday, the BSAOM Dumont d'Urville set sail from Fort-de-France with several dozen tons of essential equipment to meet initial needs.

Assistance to populations in the event of a natural disaster is at the heart of the FAA's missions. The delivery of essential cargo to the most affected populations continued throughout the weekend on the islands of Union, Canouan and Mayreau. Other deliveries of humanitarian cargo are planned in the coming days. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-les-operations-de-fret-humanitaire-ont-debute-dans-larchipel-des-grenadines/