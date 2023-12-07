SOLIDARITY: The Christmas Angels program at McDonald’s continues until December 8 | FAXINFO

For this 10th edition of the Christmas Angels program, the K1 Britannia Foundation, leader of the project, is collaborating with McDonald's restaurants in Saint-Martin and Sint Maarten to collect gifts for vulnerable children.

Particularly delighted to partner with the K1 Britannia Foundation for the Christmas Angels programme, McDonald's has installed magnificent Christmas trees at all three of its restaurants on the island. The decorated trees will feature handmade angels, each bearing the gender, age and wish list of a disadvantaged child in the area. To contribute to the happiness of a child in need by personally choosing an angel on one of the three trees, McDonald's is launching a strong appeal: "We are launching an open invitation to everyone to visit our restaurants, to take an angel from tree, buy a gift of choice for the child and bring it back to any McDonald's restaurant. Join us in creating unforgettable moments and sharing the spirit of giving this Christmas, as we continue our commitment to making a positive difference in the lives of underprivileged children in the communities we serve.

This generous operation, faithful to the spirit of Christmas, will run until Friday, December 8. This is an original and fun way to make a difference in a child's life by choosing to become their Christmas godfather or godmother. Joy and happiness guaranteed for the little ones and a superb homemade angel to hang on their tree for generous donors. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-le-programme-christmas-angels-chez-mcdonalds-se-poursuit-jusquau-8-decembre/