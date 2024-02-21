SOLIDARITY: The mobilization continues for Cali | FAXINFO

Since the sudden diagnosis of leukemia, Cali, a 12-year-old resident of Saint-Martin, left urgently for mainland France to fight the disease in the company of her mother Aurélie. Those close to the family continue to mobilize in the region to raise funds to bring comfort to this little warrior who keeps smiling.

On January 27, an unforgettable aquagym session organized by Claire Buatois was held on Galion beach, bringing together more than sixty people. Cali's dad, Yohann, and his big sister, Loanne, came to support the participants during the effort, touched by the solidarity of relatives and people who do not know Cali but who, through their presence at this session aquatic sports, support her in her fight against illness. Supervised by an approved lifeguard/lifeguard in the person of Francine, the crowd of athletes braved the coolness of the water in an incomparable atmosphere. Claire Buatois is delighted with the enthusiasm generated by the solidarity action around the same cause: supporting Cali. By offering a free participation price where everyone gives according to their desire or their means, the aquagym session was requested by many generous donors, more than €1.500 was collected to increase the prize pool already online “For Cali / For Cali” (see info). Young people are not left out when it comes to supporting Cali, six of their friends decided to organize a donation drive last Saturday next to Grand Maison in Hope Estate, which we thank for his wonderful welcome. Skewers of sweets, garnished crepes, cakes, the families of Taïssia, Lana, Albane, Rose, Lison, Auriane and Delaïla pulled out all the stops to offer visitors something to motivate their generosity. Jewelry was also available for sale to collect as many donations as possible: necklaces, bracelets, stones with anti-inflammatory properties, the little owners of the solidarity stand were perfect sellers. Thanks to their kindness and the goodwill of everyone, €600 was added to Cali's kitty. The girls plan to repeat the event at Easter, the mobilization continues to give courage to Cali… _VX

Link to the Pour Cali / For Cali prize pool: https://www.leetchi.com/fr/c/pour-cali-1669687

Shortened link: https://t.ly/XT_aP

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-la-mobilisation-continue-pour-cali/