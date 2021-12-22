SOLIDARITY: The most disadvantaged will celebrate Christmas thanks to Alefpa Le Manteau – Faxinfo
This Thursday, December 23, the Alefpa Le Manteau association will celebrate Christmas with people in difficulty for whom it provides daily support. The pastry chefs of the hotel La Samanna wanted to offer the traditional Yule log. The community also donated 30 gifts that will be given to children; Rotary will also be present to distribute gifts. Alefpa Le Manteau will for its part offer a voucher of 30 euros to be spent in a supermarket on the French side.
Since Irma's visit, the association has observed a growing influx of the public in need, a trend that has accelerated since the start of the health crisis. People find it more and more difficult to survive financially and accumulate debts; in most cases, rent is their biggest expense. They thus come to the Mantle to ask for food aid. Each day, around forty meals are prepared within the association and distributed and as many packages including food aid and some hygienic products are distributed each week. Overall, the association helps around 200 families per month. (soualigapost.com)
