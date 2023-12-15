SOLIDARITY: The Rotary Club is organizing a major toy drive on Saturday, December 16 for underprivileged children | FAXINFO

Always close to the population, the Rotary Club of Saint-Martin is organizing on Saturday December 16, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., a large toy drive in the Super U parking lot in Hope Estate in favor of the most deprived children.

The Rotary Club of Saint-Martin is calling on your generosity! This Christmas, some disadvantaged children will not have access to many gifts. However, we all have toys, board games, stuffed animals, dolls, comic books, etc. at home that are no longer needed, although they are still in good condition. It is in this beautiful spirit of solidarity and sharing that the Rotary Club is organizing a toy drive on Saturday December 16 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the Super U car park in Hope Estate.

Come and drop them off at the Rotary stand. All toys will be redistributed during the holidays to underprivileged children. One thing is certain, you will make people happy! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/solidarite-le-rotary-club-organise-samedi-16-decembre-une-grande-collecte-de-jouets-pour-les-enfants-defavorises-2/