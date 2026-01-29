Some MP’s walk-out of meeting after Chairlady attempted to adjourn to allow PM to be present | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Several Members of Parliament walked out of a meeting on the ongoing negotiations between the Government of St. Maarten and the Fire and Ambulance Department, after Chairlady Sarah Wescot-Williams attempted to adjourn the sitting until Monday.

The Chairlady said the pause was needed to allow Prime Minister Luc Mercelina to address questions raised and, more consequently, speak to a motion of disapproval that was tabled against him and the way he has handled the impasse with the Fire Department.

The PM's answers to questions posed by MPs in the first round of this public meeting of Parliament late last year, were delivered by Deputy Prime Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten, who was present in Parliament on his behalf because the Prime Minister is currently off-island. Considering the complaints from MPs in Parliament and the stressing of the rules of order that ideally a deputy should be present if the assigned Minister could not be, the PM asked Heyliger-Marten if she could substitute for him.

It should be noted that some of the MPs who objected and walked out are among those who have argued for months that when a minister cannot attend, the acting or substitute minister should appear instead. That is what occurred Thursday, with the Deputy Prime Minister stepping in. The Prime Minister had been present for the first round of the meeting, and given the nature of the questions and the motion, would need to be present for the second round. Hence the adjournment.

The Minister of VSA was also present and provided an update on progress with the Ambulance Department, following Heyliger-Marten’s presentation of responses on the Fire Department on behalf of the Prime Minister.

After the MPs walked out, Chairlady Wescot-Williams delivered the following remarks:

“I will finish my statement that I was making. I indicated that several Members of Parliament lamented the fact that we have here the Deputy Prime Minister responding to matters regarding that ministry, namely the Ministry of General Affairs, in her capacity as Deputy Prime Minister. We have often heard Members of Parliament lament the fact that when ministers are not able to be present here in Parliament, their deputy and substituting minister should be here and respond to questions.

"That is what the Deputy Prime Minister attempted to do and come and provide information regarding the questions asked by Members of Parliament in the previous part of this meeting. So, while thanking the Deputy Prime Minister as well as the Minister of VSA for being here, we cannot continue, Members of Parliament, ladies and gentlemen, with the meeting. Based on comments made by Members of Parliament about the absence of the Prime Minister, Dr. Luc Mercelina, to respond to these issues, the meeting will continue, I hope, on Monday next week, God’s willing, with the presence of the Prime Minister, Dr. Luc Mercelina, to answer whatever outstanding issues and address the draft motion as presented by Members of Parliament.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/some-mps-walk-out-of-meeting-after-chairlady-attempted-to-adjourn-to-allow-pm-to-be-present