Sonesta Maho unveils Caribbean’s first all-inclusive rooftop adventure experience | The Peoples Tribune

MAHO–Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa has introduced the Pelican's Nest Sky Deck, a groundbreaking addition that redefines the traditional all-inclusive resort experience. Spanning 59,000 square feet, the new rooftop environment brings together entertainment, adventure and social programming in a dynamic open-air setting.

Positioned as the only all-inclusive Caribbean resort, offering a full-scale rooftop entertainment and adventure deck integrated into the guest experience, the Pelican's Nest Sky Deck represents a category-defining innovation within the all-inclusive space.

Phase one of the Pelican's Nest Sky Deck, expected to open in June 1, 2026, debuts with a wide array of activities and programming designed to encourage connection. Guests will enjoy mini golf, rock climbing, a dedicated kids' play area, multi-sport simulators, a rooftop running track, and an open plaza featuring a performance stage and flexible event space. The rooftop will host a rotating schedule of entertainment including live music, family game shows, movie nights, and interactive challenges, creating an energetic hub of activity from morning through night.

Unlike many entertainment experiences typically offered as paid add-ons at resorts, all Pelican's Nest Sky Deck experiences are fully included within the all-inclusive stay, delivering added value while elevating the overall guest journey. The concept responds to growing traveler demand for experiential, activity-driven resorts that go beyond traditional beach offerings that families can enjoy together.

"The Pelican's Nest Sky Deck reimagines what an all-inclusive resort can be. By bringing entertainment, adventure and social experiences together in one elevated space, we're creating a destination within a destination—something guests simply won't find anywhere else in the Caribbean said Saro Spadaro, President and CEO of The Maho Group.

Future development plans include a Phase Two expansion in 2027, with additional thrill-driven experiences including zip lines and FlowRider surf simulators, further enhancing the Sky Deck as one of the most distinctive resort attractions in the Caribbean.

With the addition of the Pelican's Nest Sky Deck, Sonesta Maho Beach Resort continues to expand its appeal across families, couples, groups and active travelers seeking more than the traditional beach vacation. The elevated venue strengthens the resort's position as St. Maarten's most dynamic all-inclusive destination– where the beach draws guests in, and the experience creates lasting memories long after sunset.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/sonesta-maho-unveils-caribbeans-first-all-inclusive-rooftop-adventure-experience