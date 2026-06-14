Sonesta Maho’s Pelican’s Nest Sky Deck in soft opening phase | The Peoples Tribune

MAHO–Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa has announced that its new Pelican’s Nest Sky Deck is now in its soft opening phase, giving its guests the first opportunity to experience the resort’s newest rooftop entertainment and adventure destination.

The initial soft opening includes the 18-hole Birdie Bay Mini Golf Course, a rock climbing wall and a Spider Tube Slide. Additional family-friendly attractions will be introduced in phases over the coming weeks.

Spanning 59,000 square feet, the Pelican’s Nest Sky Deck is designed as a rooftop environment that brings together entertainment, adventure and social programming in an open-air setting. The new addition expands the traditional all-inclusive resort experience by offering a wide range of activities for guests of different ages and interests.

Once fully developed, the Sky Deck will feature mini golf, rock climbing, a dedicated kids’ play area, multi-sport simulators, a rooftop running track and an open plaza with a performance stage and flexible event space. The rooftop is also expected to host a rotating entertainment schedule that includes live music, family game shows, movie nights and interactive challenges.

Sonesta Maho said the concept is intended to respond to the growing demand for activity-driven resort experiences that go beyond the beach and create more opportunities for families and groups to spend time together.

Unlike many resort entertainment experiences that are offered as paid add-ons, the Pelican’s Nest Sky Deck activities are included as part of the all-inclusive stay, adding value to the guest experience.

“The Pelican’s Nest Sky Deck reimagines what an all-inclusive resort can be. By bringing entertainment, adventure and social experiences together in one elevated space, we’re creating a destination within a destination, something guests simply won’t find anywhere else in the Caribbean,” said Saro Spadaro, President and CEO of The Maho Group.

Future development plans include a Phase Two expansion in 2027, with additional thrill-driven attractions such as zip lines and FlowRider surf simulators.

With the addition of the Pelican’s Nest Sky Deck, Sonesta Maho Beach Resort continues to strengthen its appeal to families, couples, groups and active travelers seeking a broader resort experience. The new rooftop venue adds another entertainment feature to the Maho area and further positions the resort as one of St. Maarten’s most dynamic all-inclusive destinations.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/sonesta-mahos-pelicans-nest-sky-deck-in-soft-opening-phase