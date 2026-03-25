Sonesta Ocean Point Resort Announces 2026 Transformation | The Peoples Tribune

MAHO–Sonesta Ocean Point Resort will enter a new phase of transformation in 2026, with a series of enhancements designed to further elevate its adults-only luxury experience in St. Maarten.

Beginning in the second quarter of 2026, the resort will introduce upgrades to its suites, followed later in the year by enhancements to its lobby and key guest arrival and social spaces. The improvements are intended to refine the overall guest experience while preserving the relaxed oceanfront character that has made the property a sought-after Caribbean destination.

The suite upgrades, scheduled for completion by the end of Q2 2026, will feature a refreshed design that blends contemporary Caribbean style with natural textures and materials. According to the resort, the updated suites will include open-concept layouts, warm wood and stone finishes, custom-designed furnishings, improved lighting, dedicated lounge seating, refined dining nooks, and curated ocean-inspired artwork. Large windows and the connection between indoor and outdoor spaces will remain a central element of the design.

In September 2026, the resort will move into the next stage of the project with planned upgrades to the lobby area, including the Front Desk and Martin’s Lobby Bar. These enhancements will be carried out in phases to ensure guests continue to enjoy a high-quality experience throughout the process.

The redesigned lobby will reflect the same cohesive aesthetic as the upgraded suites, with natural textures and coastal tones intended to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Martin’s Lobby Bar will be reimagined as an elegant social space for guests to gather and unwind, while the Front Desk area will be updated with new furnishings, lighting, and a more intuitive layout to improve the arrival experience.

As part of the lead-up to the transformation, a sample suite will be made available beginning in January 2026 for site inspections, photography, and media visits. The preview will offer travel professionals and media representatives an early look at the design direction and quality of the planned upgrades.

Sonesta Ocean Point Resort said the transformation reflects its continued commitment to offering a premium adults-only escape for travelers seeking comfort, elegance, and a high-end Caribbean experience.

Known for its luxury accommodations, ocean views, and tranquil atmosphere, the resort remains one of St. Maarten’s prominent hospitality properties, catering to guests looking for a refined stay paired with the natural beauty and attractions of the island.

With the planned 2026 enhancements, Sonesta Ocean Point Resort is positioning itself to build on that reputation while continuing to meet the expectations of modern travelers seeking elevated design, comfort, and service in the Caribbean.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/sonesta-ocean-point-resort-announces-2026-transformation