Sonesta Resorts announce Bernard Mazet as General Manager | The Peoples Tribune

MAHO–Sonesta Resorts St. Maarten is pleased to announce the appointment of Bernard Mazet as General Manager, effective immediately. Mazet will oversee operations and strategic leadership for the resorts, bringing more than three decades of international hospitality experience across luxury and all-inclusive properties worldwide.

Mazet is a seasoned hotel executive with extensive experience leading resorts in complex, high-profile markets throughout the Caribbean, Europe, Africa, and North America. Most recently, he served as General Manager of Secrets St. Martin in the French West Indies, where he was responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations, driving guest satisfaction, and leading multidisciplinary teams.

Throughout his career, Mazet has held senior leadership roles with globally recognized hospitality brands including Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, Waldorf Astoria, One&Only, Sandals Resorts, Viceroy, Peninsula Hotels, and AMR Resorts, with deep expertise in both European Plan and all-inclusive business models.

A graduate of École Hôtelière de Lausanne (EHL), Mazet holds an MBA in Hotel Management and Administration and has completed executive education programs at Cornell University and Harvard Business School. He is fluent in French, English, Spanish, and Italian, with intermediate proficiency in Russian, enabling him to effectively lead diverse, multicultural teams.

In his new role, Mazet will focus on strengthening operational performance, fostering a culture of service excellence, and supporting the continued evolution of Sonesta Resorts St. Maarten as a premier Caribbean destination.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/sonesta-resorts-announce-bernard-mazet-as-general-manager