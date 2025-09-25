Soualiga Capoeira graduation with International Masters, community | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Soualiga Capoeira successfully hosted its 16th Annual Graduation Ceremony from August 22–24, 2025, marking nearly two decades of empowering St. Maarten’s youth through the Afro-Brazilian martial art of Capoeira. The event brought together 11 new graduates and original members from the group’s early years (2002–2012), creating a powerful reunion of past and present generations.

“Seeing our first-era Capoeiristas return to celebrate alongside our newest graduates was deeply moving,” said Soualiga Capoeira leader Jacques Heemskerk. “It demonstrated the lasting bonds forged through Capoeira and the enduring impact of our community across generations.”

The graduation was enriched by the presence of international masters, including Contramestra Fominha of Capoeira Esperança in Connecticut, Mestre Efraim Silva of Raça Em Movimento, and Mestre Graveto, founder of Soualiga Capoeira and current head of South Texas Capoeira. The distinguished guest of honor, Mestre Amen Santo, renowned for his work in films like Only the Strong and Kickboxer 4, also conducted workshops, inspiring students with his artistry and expertise.

Capoeira is more than a martial art—it is a cultural movement that blends dance, music, and history. During the three-day celebration, participants engaged in workshops on Afro-Brazilian dance, yoga, Brazilian history, and rhythms, reinforcing the holistic benefits of Capoeira: discipline, resilience, cultural awareness, and community.

Soualiga Capoeira credited the success of the event to strong community and business support, thanking partners such as Brooks and Associates, Port St. Maarten, SXM Optical, Amsterdam Cheese and Liquor Store, Seaview Beach Hotel, T-Shirt Maxx, and St. Maarten Academy. The ceremony also received recognition from Parliament Chairwoman MP Sarah Wescot and MP Christopher Wever, who both highlighted Capoeira’s positive role in youth development.

Chairwoman Wescot said: “It was a pleasure watching these youngsters mesmerized by their acclaimed teachers and working so hard on their own achievements. What I love about Capoeira is the discipline—it’s training in life-long skills they can carry with them forever.”

MP Wever added: “Capoeira teaches discipline and provides a positive outlet for our youth. I extend my congratulations to all students and organizers and look forward to the continued growth of this organization.”

Now in its 24th year, Soualiga Capoeira remains committed to inspiring the next generation and strengthening cultural pride on St. Maarten. For more information about classes, demonstrations, or team-building activities, contact Jacques Heemskerk at capoeirasxm@gmail.com

or WhatsApp +1 721 524 0023.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/soualiga-capoeira-graduation-with-international-masters-community