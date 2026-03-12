Soualiga Marketplace cost rises to Cg. 2.85 million, new design is unveiled | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication Grisha Heyliger-Marten on Wednesday told Parliament that the long-delayed Philipsburg vendor marketplace project, now named the Soualiga Marketplace, is finally positioned to move forward with a revised design, approved financing, and a phased construction approach aimed at returning vendors to operation as quickly as possible.

Addressing Parliament during a meeting requested by MPs Egbert Doran, Darryl York and Ardwell Irion on the delay in the marketplace project and its impact on small businesses, the minister said the purpose of her presentation was to provide a clear, factual and transparent overview of where the project stands, what caused the delays, what improvements were made, and how government intends to move the project forward in a responsible and structured way.

Heyliger-Marten walked Parliament through the project’s timeline, noting that the process began in December 2023, when a public tender was executed based on an insulated concrete form design. In April 2024, the design-and-build contract was awarded to James and James Construction under the FIDIC Yellow Book framework, which allows the contractor to complete design elements during implementation.

She explained that shortly after taking office in May 2024, her ministry began consultations with the contractor, market vendors, co-financiers and the Ministry of VROMI’s Department of New Works. During those discussions, several shortcomings in the original design were identified.

A major turning point came when finalized soil test results in May 2024 confirmed that a multi-story structure would require piling, significantly increasing the cost and making that option financially impractical. According to the minister, it became clear at that point that continuing under the original trajectory would not allow the project to progress efficiently.

By mid-2025, the Ministry of TEATT assumed a more direct coordinating role and engaged an independent project management firm to strengthen oversight and coordination among stakeholders. In September and October 2025, TEATT, James and James Construction, and the project’s co-financiers worked together on technical adjustments to address the design concerns and align the project with both operational and funding requirements.

The revised design was later approved by the co-financiers and presented to market vendors, who, according to the minister, responded positively to the improvements. By December 2025, the contractor submitted a revised bill of quantities reflecting those changes, which was reviewed and validated by the independent project management firm.

Heyliger-Marten said that by January 2026, executive-level discussions were held with the co-financiers and agreement was reached in principle on a path toward securing the additional funding needed. In March 2026, the Council of Ministers approved government’s share of the added financing, allowing the project to proceed.

The minister defended the slower pace taken over the past months, saying the government made a deliberate decision not to rush toward groundbreaking without first ensuring that the design, financing, and project management structure were properly in place.

Referencing the story of the turtle and the hare, she said a slower, more deliberate approach was necessary to ensure the project actually reaches the finish line and does not suffer another false start.

She explained that the project had initially been developed within a much tighter budget framework, resulting in a more basic facility. However, the pause caused by the soil investigation ultimately created the opportunity to reassess the project, strengthen oversight, bring in additional technical expertise, and produce a stronger design and governance structure than what existed before.

Heyliger-Marten also clarified the contractual basis for the redesign, explaining that the project falls under the FIDIC Yellow Book, an internationally recognized design-and-build framework. Under that arrangement, the contractor is responsible for both completing the design and carrying out the construction, and variations can be processed under Clause 13 when quantities, features, or timing need to change.

She said that because the improvements to the market, including more restrooms, better ventilation, accessibility enhancements, and upgraded electrical infrastructure, were processed through that variation mechanism, a new tender process was not required.

The minister then unveiled new images of the redesigned Soualiga Marketplace, describing it as a modern, resilient, and visitor-ready facility that significantly improves the original concept.

Among the major additions and upgrades outlined were a fully engineered foundation, ADA-compliant accessibility including level flooring and wheelchair ramps, five public restrooms, a food court kitchen facility with full plumbing infrastructure, an expanded electrical system to support vendors and food preparation, a higher roof structure, additional windows, improved ventilation, a polycarbonate roofing system to improve natural lighting and weather protection, and durable epoxy flooring with hurricane-resistant features.

“These are not cosmetic changes,” the minister said, describing them instead as structural, operational and safety-driven improvements.

Heyliger-Marten said the increase in project cost is not due to higher contractor pricing, but to the expanded scope and quantities of work. She noted that the unit rates remain consistent with the original tender and that the revised bill of quantities was reviewed and validated by the independent project management firm as fair and market-aligned.

The revised bill of quantities now totals approximately NAf. 2.851 million, compared to the original contract sum of about NAf. 1.236 million. Of that original amount, government contributed roughly NAf. 606,000, while the co-financiers contributed approximately NAf. 630,000.

The minister further disclosed that an advance payment of around NAf. 467,000 had already been issued under the contract. Of that amount, approximately NAf. 254,000 was applied to works approved by the Department of New Works, including site preparation, removal of existing structures and obstacles, relocation of infrastructure, preparation of the temporary marketplace layout for vendors, and the procurement of construction materials. She said the remaining balance serves as a credit that can help offset the cost of the revised construction phase.

The project is now structured in two phases. Phase One, recently approved by the Council of Ministers, is focused on delivering a fully operational marketplace as quickly and responsibly as possible. This phase will include the engineered base, utilities, vendor booths, food court, ventilation, plumbing, electrical systems, and the other core features needed for vendors to return and operate safely.

Phase Two will include enhancement works such as the polycarbonate roof structure, steel truss system, final aesthetic finishes, and beautification elements intended to elevate the facility to the level expected of an international tourism destination.

According to the minister, the total construction timeline is now estimated at approximately nine months, with Phase One expected to be completed significantly earlier, potentially within the first two-thirds of the overall schedule. This would allow vendors to return to operation while remaining enhancement works continue under Phase Two.

Heyliger-Marten said the phased approach was designed specifically to restore vendor activity and economic life to the Philipsburg market area as soon as possible while maintaining responsible financial management.

She also used the presentation to frame the Soualiga Marketplace as more than a construction project. According to the minister, the facility will serve as a symbol of entrepreneurship and one of the first experiences many cruise visitors will have when they enter Philipsburg.

She said the marketplace concept is being designed to support and showcase local entrepreneurs, with policies to be introduced that prioritize locally made products and authentic St. Maarten brands and experiences.

“The Soualiga Marketplace is more than a building,” the minister said. “It is a symbol of entrepreneurial spirit.”

In closing, Heyliger-Marten thanked the vendors, technical teams, co-financiers and the people of St. Maarten for their patience and trust, saying the country is now moving forward with a validated design, approved financing, and a clear path ahead.

“What we are building here is not just a marketplace,” she said. “What we are building here is a place where St. Maarten’s culture, creativity and entrepreneurship come to life.”

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/soualiga-marketplace-cost-rises-to-cg-2-85-million-new-design-is-unveiled