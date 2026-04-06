Southwest service to St. Maarten begins Tues, opening new U.S. gateway through Orlando | The Peoples Tribune

SXM AIRPORT–St. Maarten is set to welcome a major new airlift development on Tuesday with the start of Southwest Airlines’ long-awaited service to Princess Juliana International Airport, a move that adds one of the United States’ biggest low-cost carriers to the destination’s growing network of carriers. Southwest has confirmed that its new St. Maarten service begins on April 7, 2026, with daily nonstop flights between Orlando International Airport and SXM. Two days later, on April 9, the airline is scheduled to expand service with Saturday and Sunday nonstop flights between St. Maarten and Baltimore/Washington.

For St. Maarten, the significance goes well beyond the arrival of another airline. Southwest’s entry gives the destination access not only to Orlando, but to a much wider U.S. domestic network. The airline said the new routes will give St. Maarten roundtrip connections with more than 45 airports across the United States, an important advantage for a tourism-driven economy that depends heavily on convenient access from North America.

The launch also places St. Maarten alongside the carrier’s newest 2026 growth markets. Travel industry coverage has highlighted the airline’s broader route expansion across the U.S. and Caribbean, but for St. Maarten the most important point is that the island is not being added as a side note. Southwest itself described St. Maarten as its first new international destination since 2021, making Tuesday’s inaugural flight a notable milestone both for the airline and for the destination.

Princess Juliana International Airport and destination stakeholders had already flagged the service as a major win when it was first announced last year. Airport and tourism officials said at the time that Southwest would initially operate nine weekly flights to St. Maarten, consisting of daily Orlando service and twice-weekly Baltimore/Washington service. That gives the island another direct bridge into the U.S. market at a time when competition, affordability, and network reach remain central to St. Maarten’s tourism strategy.

There is also a broader market angle. Southwest is widely associated with low-fare leisure travel in the U.S., and its arrival could help strengthen St. Maarten’s appeal among travelers looking for more affordable Caribbean options. The carrier is also promoting St. Maarten across its booking platform as a destination with nonstop access, flexibility, and broad connectivity, putting the island in front of a large and loyal customer base.

The new service comes as St. Maarten continues to build on recent momentum in airlift. Industry and regional coverage around the launch has framed the route as a potentially meaningful boost for tourism and hospitality, especially because Orlando is a strong feeder market with deep domestic connections. Baltimore/Washington adds a second U.S. gateway almost immediately, broadening the island’s reach just days after the inaugural Orlando flight.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/southwest-service-to-st-maarten-begins-tues-opening-new-u-s-gateway-through-orlando