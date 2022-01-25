Spatial price comparison survey, Feb. 1 to Apr. 30, 2022 | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: As part of the partnership between the Collectivité de Saint-Martin, the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) concerning the spatial price comparison survey, investigators specially recruited by the Collectivité will be in the field to collect prices from February 1 to April 30, 2022.

The collectivity of Sint Maarten wished to participate in the 2022 spatial price comparison survey (ECSP), conducted by INSEE in metropolitan France and the overseas departments.

The objective of spatial price comparisons is to compare identical products from one territory to another and products that are representative of consumption in each territory. The list of products surveyed was adapted, at a minimum, to take into account the specificity of consumption in each territory and to ensure that the products (described very precisely) could be found in each territory.

All the shops and businesses on Sint Maarten are involved in this price collection and are likely to be contacted. The prices of nearly 500 products and services will be collected as part of this survey. This initiative by the Collectivité and its partners is fully in line with the search for better economic and statistical knowledge of our territory, a notion that has been sorely lacking until now.

The 6 surveyors of the Collectivité will be equipped with a tablet parameterized by the services of the INSEE for a secure, reliable and fast collection of information.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/01/25/spatial-price-comparison-survey-feb-1-to-apr-30-2022/

