Spectrum Support Box Education Conference puts inclusive education front and center | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Spectrum Support Box will host its first Education Conference on Saturday, September 6, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Belair Community Center. The theme is Strengthening Education through Inclusion, Innovation, and Wellness. The vision is clear, a school where every learner belongs, and the program gives educators concrete tools to make that vision routine practice in every classroom.

Inclusive education means all students learn together in general education settings with the supports they need to succeed. It replaces separation with participation, and it benefits the whole class. Students with disabilities gain full access to curriculum and peer relationships, classmates gain empathy, collaboration skills, and a richer understanding of diverse perspectives. This approach aligns with Article 24 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities: no exclusion from the general education system, reasonable accommodations tailored to individual needs, education delivered in inclusive environments that support full participation and development.

What inclusion entails in practice will be a central focus. The conference will walk educators through planning and delivery that remove barriers before they appear. Sessions will highlight universal design for learning, differentiation in lesson planning, co-teaching models, tiered supports and progress monitoring, assistive and accessible technologies, behavior instruction that emphasizes positive reinforcement, trauma-informed and restorative practices, collaborative IEP and support team processes, and school-family partnerships that keep parents informed and involved. Participants will leave with checklists, planning templates, and classroom strategies they can use on Monday.

Innovation is embedded throughout. The program promotes STEAM thinking, the blend of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics, so teachers can reach different learners through multiple entry points. For many neurodivergent students, the arts unlock complex ideas in math and science; for others, hands-on design and engineering tasks make abstract concepts concrete. The sessions connect creative expression to standards, assessment, and real-world problem solving.

Wellness is treated as essential, not optional. The agenda includes practical routines to manage stress, prevent burnout, and build supportive school cultures. Educators will explore workload triage, brief mindfulness techniques that fit the school day, boundary setting, peer support circles, and referral pathways for students who need additional care. The goal is a resilient workforce that can sustain inclusive practice all year.

Five focused sessions will be led by experienced educators, professionals, and lecturers: Inclusive Education and Special Needs Support with Alisha Brookes; Successful Mathematics in the Classroom with Dr. Delroy Pierre; Differentiation in Lesson Planning with Keisha Lacroes; Effective Classroom Management and Positive Behavior Strategies with Audra Cabey; Mental Health and Teacher Wellness with Claire van Putten. Kimberley Duzong serves as Master of Conference. Breakfast, lunch, and refreshments are included so participants can network and build professional learning communities that last beyond the event.

The Spectrum Support Box frames this conference as part of a broader shift in Sint Maarten. Schools are moving from compliance to commitment, from isolated programs to whole-school inclusion, from after-the-fact remediation to proactive design. The aim is to equip teachers, school leaders, counselors, and support staff with the daily practices that make inclusive schooling real: clear learning goals, multiple ways to engage and show understanding, predictable routines, and dignified supports that help students meet high expectations.

Tickets are 150 dollars. Educators, administrators, teaching assistants, student support services, and community partners are encouraged to register.

Register now: tssboxconsultancy.com, tssboxconsultancy@gmail.com, +1 721 550 1083.

The Spectrum Support Box is an educational consultancy focused on special educational needs, inclusivity, and gifted education. The team supports schools across Sint Maarten with training, coaching, and resources that ensure every teacher and every student has the opportunity to succeed.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/spectrum-support-box-education-conference-puts-inclusive-education-front-and-center