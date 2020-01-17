Spinning wheel | THE DAILY HERALD

The morning commute was anything other than normal for the driver of this vehicle. While driving on A.Th. Illidge Road on Thursday morning, one of the vehicle’s rear tyres suddenly came loose, dislodged itself, rolled away and came to rest on the other side of the road. The driver was forced to come to a screeching stop, which caused some damage to the vehicle. “The Daily Herald” understands no one was hurt in this accident.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.facebook.com/heraldsxm/photos/a.1251060041587810/3387138164646643/?type=3&theater