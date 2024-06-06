SPORT-HEALTH: The Olympic Games for seniors | FAXINFO

This June 7 and 8, 2024, the most beautiful of generations will try their hand at the Olympic Games thanks to the 'Senior Games of Saint-Martin' supported by the Maison Sport Santé des Îles du Nord.

In this year of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the Territorial Collectivity of Saint-Martin and the Territorial Olympic and Sports Committee (CTOS) of the northern islands have obtained the “Terre de jeux 2024” label. The region's educational, associative and sporting network is committed to offering actions to the entire population on the theme of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Maison sport santé des îles du Nord has decided to organize the discovery of the Olympic Games for the seniors of Saint-Martin during two half-days, Friday June 7 from 15 p.m. to 17:30 p.m. on the Sandy Ground athletics field with a first competitive component: weight throwing with the Speedy Plus association, discovery and demonstration of athletics with SXM Runner; and Saturday June 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friar's Bay beach for aquatic activities with Aquamot'SXM. This event dedicated to our dear seniors was possible thanks to the various partners: CTOS, DRAJES, ARS, COM and the prefecture. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sport-sante-les-jeux-olympiques-pour-les-seniors/