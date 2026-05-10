Sports Federation annual General Assembly gets underway today | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY-–The Sint Maarten Sports Federation (SMSF) 2026 Annual General Assembly got underway today, Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the Government Building in Soualiga Conference Room 1 and 2, bringing together registered and invited member federations, associations, and key stakeholders in the national sports sector.

The AGM marks another important step in SMSF’s ongoing efforts to strengthen governance, accountability, sustainability, and the professionalization of sport in St. Maarten. As the Federation closes its second year of restructuring under the current Board, the meeting serves as a key platform for discussion, decision-making, and continued alignment among the country’s sporting bodies.

Guided by the outcomes of the SMSF Needs Assessment and its 2025–2026 Strategic Objectives, SMSF continues to focus on several priority areas, including governance and accountability, national sports development, coach and trainer development, sports administration, certification and capacity building, national team development, international representation, community awareness, sustainable investment, partnerships, and strengthening the Sports Tripartite.

A major area of focus is the SMSF Sports Fund Initiative, which the Federation aims to launch and expand as a mechanism to build meaningful corporate and private-sector partnerships. The initiative is intended to support federations, athletes, national teams, and future sports development programs.

SMSF emphasized that the AGM remains a core pillar of sports governance and decision-making within the national sports sector. The Federation also underscored the importance of active participation by member federations, associations, and stakeholders, noting that engagement is essential to advancing the collective development of sport in St. Maarten.

The Federation continues to call on stakeholders, partners, the business community, and the general public to invest in and support sport through collaboration and partnership.

Persons or organizations interested in partnership opportunities may contact SMSF atSecretary@smsfsportsfederation.org.

The AGM opened with walk-in at 9:30 AM under the theme and continued commitment of“Moving Sports Forward.”

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/sports-federation-annual-general-assembly-gets-underway-today