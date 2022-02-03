“Sports on the move SXM” this weekend in Bellevue | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The Go Sport store and the ABC Intersports boxing club are organizing on Saturday, February 5, a sports event entitled “Sports on the move SXM”.

Several sports and fun initiations will be available to the public from 10am to 4pm. With notably educational boxing, FIT boxing, Zumba, Trampoline and Aikido.

An inflatable ring will be installed for the occasion. The different activities will be supervised by qualified educators, Philippe Arrendel, Jean-Marc Ismaël, Téarai Colombel and Félix Lake.

