SPOTLIGHT: Passionate about aviation, Gabriel Guien made his first solo flight at just 1 years old! | FAXINFO

Sunday January 14, 2024. A date which will remain forever marked in the memory of the young pilot from Saint-Martin, Gabriel Guien who on his 16th birthday made his first solo flight in the skies of Pointe-à-Pitre.

Gabriel Guien, passionate about aviation since a young age, began training at the Grand-Case flying club when he was only 13 years old. He obtained his Aeronautical Initiation Certificate (BIA) with honors as a free candidate at the age of 14. Today, a student pilot at the Dream Academy, formerly Heli Riviera Flight Academy in Grand-Case, and a 1st scientist at the Victor Hugo high school in Concordia, Gabriel has accumulated almost 40 hours of flight time and has just completed this Sunday, January 14 , on his birthday, his first solo flight (alone on board the plane, editor's note) in Pointe-à-Pitre as part of his training to obtain his Private Airplane Pilot License (PPL) , the two Saint-Martin flying clubs are unfortunately closed for an indefinite period.

Now aged 16, Gabriel Guien is pursuing his dream of one day becoming an airline pilot. To do this, he will need to obtain his commercial pilot license.

Who knows, perhaps in a few years he will be at the controls of the plane you take for vacation or business. The appointment is made! _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/coup-de-projecteur-passionne-daviation-gabriel-guien-effectue-son-1er-vol-en-solo-a-seulement-16-ans/