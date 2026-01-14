Spotlight Soirée: “Mai-Angel & Friends” to celebrate youth talent in fundraising event | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten’s rising young performers will take center stage at Spotlight Soirée: Mai-Angel & Friends, an evening showcase highlighting youth excellence in singing, dance, live music, and fashion. The event, presented as an elegant fundraising production with a gold, white, and rose gold theme, will bring together emerging artists for a night focused on discipline, creativity, and community support.

At the heart of the production is Mai-Angel Martis, who will deliver a multi-dimensional performance through song and dance. Mai-Angel will also perform with the Philipsburg Methodist Youth Band, where she serves as one of the lead singers, adding a live band element to the evening’s program.

Proceeds from the event will support Mai-Angel’s journey to Los Angeles, including participation in Dance Excellence and additional summer intensive programs. Organizers describe the soirée as an investment in youth development and a celebration of what becomes possible when a community rallies behind young talent.

The dance lineup features performances with Mai-Angel by Keziah Hoeve, Surya Baile, Shannell Bucknor, Amalia Rodriguez Emmanuel, Carlynaisha John, Ian Soriano, Mila Grandtner, and Nyah Kalmera, with dance composition by Naomi Warsop.

Spotlight Soirée will also feature vocalists from the 2025 St. Martin Interscholastic Idols Competition, including Da’Quan Marks, MariAngel Barraez-Vasquez (Cycle One Winner), Aalison Victorine (Cycle Two Winner), and the secondary school winner. The program will further include Adrien Nicasio, a longtime member of the SXM Young Ambassadors and a past interscholastic idol winner.

Fashion will be integrated into the production through a runway segment, with dancers transforming into models to showcase designs from T’s Closet, K’lynn Boutique, and Christina’s Boutique. The fashion presentation will include casual, semi-formal, and gala wear segments celebrating youth confidence and elegance.

Following the show, patrons who wish to further support the fundraiser will be able to purchase select items at the Spotlight Lounge. Tickets are $50 and are available from participating members and at Van Dorp in Madame Estate. The Spotlight Lounge is the specially curated name for this event. The venue is the restaurant space at the Philipsburg Cultural Center.

In an invited comment, Mai-Angel said she is extremely grateful to everyone who has supported her journey so far, including her friends who agreed to participate in the showcase. She also thanked supporters of her fundraising soup sale and this production, which is being produced by her mother, Angelique Romou. She also made special mention of Dr. Yadira Boston, who for years has encouraged such a personalized spotlight event.

Guests are invited to arrive early for the Spotlight Lounge, an exclusive pre-show experience from 6:45 PM to 7:45 PM, featuring select hors d’oeuvres, drinks and wines, and a dedicated photo area for patrons to connect and capture memorable moments. Showtime begins promptly at 8:00 PM.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/spotlight-soiree-mai-angel-friends-to-celebrate-youth-talent-in-fundraising-event