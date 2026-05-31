Sr. Regina School students showcase island tourism at 2026 Tourism Fair | The Peoples Tribune

SIMPSON BAY–Sr. Regina Primary School successfully hosted its 2026 Tourism Fair on Friday, May 29, giving Group 7 and Group 8 students the opportunity to showcase their knowledge of St. Maarten’s tourism industry through creative booth-style presentations.

The fair, held at Sr. Regina Primary School on Simpson Bay Road, was organized as part of the students’ English subject under the theme “Summertime.” Through the project, students explored the important role tourism plays in the economy and daily life of St. Maarten, while learning more about local attractions, restaurants, activities and businesses.

Students researched various tourism-related locations and companies, then presented their findings through colorful and interactive booths. Their presentations highlighted a wide range of attractions and businesses, including Rainforest Adventures, Mullet Bay Beach, Kalatua Beach Restaurant, Rosie’s Restaurant, Boulevard Grand Case, Cynthia’s LoLo Bar & Restaurant, Kim Sha Beach, The Cocky Turtle, Buccaneer Beach Bar, Maho Beach, Extreme Jet Blast, Tortuga Maho, Rhino Safari, Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, Fort Amsterdam, Divi Beach, RIB Adventures, Blue Bubbles Sports & Tours and Loterie Farm.

The Tourism Fair also helped students develop important academic and personal skills, including research, teamwork, communication, English speaking and public presentation. By connecting classroom learning with the island’s main economic sector, the project allowed students to better understand the value of tourism and the many people and businesses that contribute to the visitor experience on St. Maarten.

The event was attended by Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport Melissa Gumbs and Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication Grisha Heyliger-Marten, who both supported the students as they presented their work.

Sr. Regina Primary School expressed gratitude to the parents, families, community members and participating businesses that helped make the learning experience meaningful for the students. The school also thanked the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, Rainforest Adventures, Kalatua Beach Restaurant, The Cocky Turtle, Buccaneer Beach Bar, Tortuga Maho, Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, RIB Adventures, Blue Bubbles SXM, Loterie Farm, Rhino Safari Tours, Rosie’s Snack Bar and Cynthia’s LoLo Bar Restaurant for their support.

The school said the Tourism Fair reflected the creativity, teamwork and confidence of its students, while also strengthening the connection between education, community involvement and one of St. Maarten’s most important industries.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/sr-regina-school-students-showcase-island-tourism-at-2026-tourism-fair