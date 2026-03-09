St. Maarten Automotive Federation hails success of drag racing test and tune event | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The St. Maarten Automotive Federation has hailed its recent Drag Racing Test and Tune event on Soualiga Road as a strong success, following a productive morning of competition, safety-focused preparation, and community engagement.

The event, held on Sunday, March 8, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., drew an encouraging turnout of racers, supporters, and spectators, with participation from both car and motorcycle racers from across the island. Competitors from both St. Maarten and St. Martin came together for the event, reflecting a shared passion for motorsports and the continued growth of drag racing in the community.

A major highlight of the session was the opportunity for racers to test and improve their reaction time using the Christmas Tree starting lights. For several participants, it was their first experience using the system, and the Federation noted that many showed marked improvement by the end of the event.

Safety remained the Federation’s highest priority throughout the morning. Strict safety protocols were enforced, and organizers commended racers for their discipline, professionalism, and full cooperation with all measures that were put in place. Their compliance contributed significantly to the safe and smooth execution of the event.

The Federation also noted the presence of visiting tourists, including car enthusiasts who stopped to observe the activities. Their interest underscored the potential for motorsports to play a greater role in sports tourism and entertainment on the island.

The St. Maarten Automotive Federation said it remains committed to preserving and developing drag racing locally, while continuing to advocate for the establishment of a proper race track where racers can compete in a safe and professional environment.

The Federation extended special thanks to the Drag Race Association and its members for their active participation and support, noting that their collaboration continues to strengthen the island’s motorsports community.

Appreciation was also expressed to the Minister of VROMI, the Minister of Justice, and the Police Force for their continued support and cooperation, which the Federation said is essential to making these events possible.

The St. Maarten Automotive Federation also thanked all racers, officials, volunteers, supporters, and spectators whose presence and support contributed to the event’s success.

“Your continued support is essential as we work together to build and grow the sport of motorsports in St. Maarten,” the Federation stated.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-automotive-federation-hails-success-of-drag-racing-test-and-tune-event