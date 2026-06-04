St. Maarten Automotive Federation meets with emergency services ahead of June 7 Test & Tune Event | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Representatives of the St. Maarten Automotive Federation met on May 25 with members of the Police Department, Fire Department and Ambulance Department in preparation for the upcoming Test & Tune event scheduled for Sunday, June 7, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Soualiga Road.

The meeting focused on the safety precautions and overall safety plan for the event, as organizers and emergency services reviewed measures intended to support a safe and controlled environment for participants, spectators and the general public.

As part of the preparations, the parties agreed to include a collaborative vehicle inspection process one day before the event. Representatives from both the Police Department and Fire Department will be present during the inspections to ensure that all participating vehicles are equipped with the necessary safety equipment and are in proper operating condition.

The St. Maarten Automotive Federation said the sport of drag racing continues to gain momentum locally and welcomed the support, guidance and collaboration of all stakeholders, particularly the Police, Fire and Ambulance departments.

The meeting was described as productive, with all parties expressing a willingness to contribute to the continued growth and development of motorsport on the island. Discussions also touched on the possibility of identifying suitable locations for the future construction of a dedicated race track.

The Federation said it remains confident that St. Maarten will one day have its own race track where motorsport enthusiasts can safely enjoy and develop the sport.

Until then, the Federation and other automotive associations will continue organizing Test & Tune events to provide drivers with a safe, structured and controlled setting to build their skills and pursue their passion for motorsport.

The St. Maarten Automotive Federation encourages all participants and spectators to follow the instructions of organizers and emergency personnel, respect all safety measures and support the continued development of responsible motorsport in St. Maarten.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-automotive-federation-meets-with-emergency-services-ahead-of-june-7-test-tune-event