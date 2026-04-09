St. Maarten Badminton Federation established | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Sint Maarten Badminton Federation (SXMBF), officially established on February 26, 2026, has formally launched with a mission to expand badminton across Sint Maarten and create new opportunities for young people, schools, and players at every level.

At its first board meeting on April 4, 2026, the federation set out its priorities for the months ahead, placing the introduction of the BWF Shuttle Time programme at the center of its development agenda. A key early priority for SXMBF is the introduction of the BWF Shuttle Time programme, a global schools initiative designed to help teachers deliver badminton through free training, teaching resources and equipment. By bringing Shuttle Time into schools, the federation aims to inspire young players, expand participation, and build a sustainable future for the sport on Sint Maarten.

Beyond the school setting, SXMBF aims to broaden public participation, encourage youth engagement, organize school competitions, and host tournaments for existing players. The federation also intends to support the development of badminton at a more competitive level while building regional collaboration with Saba, St. Eustatius, and the French side of the island. Over time, the federation also sees potential for a Dutch Caribbean badminton tournament, bringing together Aruba, Curaçao, Saba and St. Eustatius.

Board of the Federation• Mr. Ansjari Somedjo – President• Mr. Dennis Timothy Dowling – Secretary• Mr. Andwele Illes – Treasurer

The launch of SXMBF marks an important step forward for organized sport on Sint Maarten and reflects a commitment to using badminton as a platform for development, discipline, and community connection. The federation looks forward to working with schools, players, sports organizations, and the wider community to help the sport grow and thrive.

For more informationsmbadmfed@gmail.com| +17215536310 (President)

Photo caption: The founding board members of the Sint Maarten Badminton Federation (SXMBF), pictured from left to right: Andwele Illes, Ansjari Somedjo, and Dennis Timothy Dowling.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-badminton-federation-established