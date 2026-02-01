St. Maarten bets on women-led getaways with new “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” initiative | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Ministry of TEATT is will roll out a new off-season marketing direction in 2026 anchored by the “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” initiative, aimed at attracting more women travelers and women-led group trips to St. Maarten. Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten said the campaign reflects an “uptick of women” choosing the destination and forms part of a wider push to refresh messaging beyond peak-season demand.

As part of the same off-season package, the Minister said new commercials are being developed to broaden St. Maarten’s appeal for families and experience-driven visitors. One planned spot will highlight “the top 10 things kids can do,” framed through a child’s voice to sell family travel and show that the destination can deliver more than sun and sand. A separate commercial is also planned to spotlight tours and experiences, taking a deeper dive into what visitors can do while staying on the island.

Across the travel industry, women are increasingly shaping travel demand, not only as decision-makers but as the organizers of friend-group travel and women-focused itineraries. Industry reporting has pointed to rising interest in women-led trips and women-only travel products, with travel advisors and tour operators seeing sustained growth in the segment.

For Caribbean destinations, “girls’ getaway” travel has become a recognizable lane in destination marketing, often driven by social media storytelling and group trip planning around shared experiences, food, nightlife, beaches, and wellness.

Within that context, the Minister indicated that St. Maarten has been receiving attention through women’s group travel content, with multiple “girls trips” highlighting the island over 2025 and visitors actively sharing real-time experiences while encouraging other groups of women to consider St. Maarten for their next getaway.

She said the ministry’s updated messaging is designed to meet that moment, pairing a women-centered campaign with family-forward content and experience-based storytelling to support demand outside the traditional high season.

Women planning a girls trip tend to look for destinations that make it easy to have fun without stress: places that feel safe and welcoming, with reliable transportation, walkable areas, and a strong sense of comfort day and night. They want experiences that are social and flexible, beach time, boat days, brunch spots, markets, nightlife, wellness, and short excursions that deliver memorable moments without an exhausting schedule. A destination that is “content-friendly” also matters, with scenic backdrops, good service, and activities that photograph well, because sharing the experience in real time has become part of how groups document the trip. Just as important is value, groups want a mix of splurge options and affordable wins, clear pricing, and choices that work for different budgets. Above all, women want a destination that supports connection, good food, shared rituals, and space to relax, recharge, and celebrate together.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-bets-on-women-led-getaways-with-new-girls-just-want-to-have-fun-initiative