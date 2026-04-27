St. Maarten Carnival 2026 enters peak season with major concert weekend, massive J’ouvert | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten Carnival 2026, the 55th anniversary edition of the country’s largest cultural festival, is entering its peak season with a major weekend of concerts and nonstop entertainment in Carnival Village.

The action begins on Friday night with the One Love Reggae Concert, featuring Grammy-winning reggae band Morgan Heritage and rising Jamaican superstar D’Yani. The concert is expected to deliver a signature reggae night for the Carnival season, bringing together international talent, Caribbean culture and the energy that has made St. Maarten Carnival a regional attraction.

On Saturday, April 25, the excitement continues when II Brothers Entertainment hosts “The Reunion,” a Bouyon music concert that will highlight one of the most popular and fast-growing music genres in the region. The event is expected to draw Bouyon fans from across St. Maarten and beyond for a high-energy night in Carnival Village.

The weekend will build to another major highlight on Sunday, April 26, when 78inc presents Caribbean Flag Fest, featuring Caribbean soca legend Kes and a lineup of some of the region’s best bands. The event is designed as a celebration of Caribbean unity, music and culture, bringing fans together under their island flags for one of the biggest nights of Carnival 2026.

That show will move directly into J’ouvert Morning at 4:00am on Monday, April 27, in what is expected to be one of the largest road events of the season. This year’s J’ouvert is slated to feature an estimated 17 music trucks, making it a massive undertaking and one of the most anticipated events on the Carnival calendar.

The St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation said the weekend marks a major point in the 2026 Carnival season, as the festival moves into its most active period with several of its largest events taking place back-to-back.

SCDF encouraged residents and visitors to come out early, support the events, follow all safety instructions and enjoy the spirit of Carnival responsibly.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-carnival-2026-enters-peak-season-with-major-concert-weekend-massive-jouvert