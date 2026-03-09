St. Maarten Carnival 2026 to feature Caribbean music royalty, more to come | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten Carnival 2026 is already shaping up to be one of the most exciting editions in the festival’s history, as promoters continue to unveil a spectacular lineup of regional and international talent for the landmark 55th anniversary of St. Maarten Carnival.

With several major events already announced, Carnival 2026 is set to deliver international concert experiences worthy of this milestone year, featuring a remarkable showcase of Caribbean royalty, award-winning recording artists, and globally recognized performers. Even more exciting, the full slate of performers has not yet been revealed, with events such as Latin Night (Noche Latina) still to come.

So far, the lineup promises an unforgettable season for residents and visitors alike, with major concerts headlined by some of the most beloved and accomplished names in Caribbean music. Among the standout performers announced to date are the King of Soca Machel Montano for Bacchanal Sunday, Kes for Caribbean Flag Fest, legendary Grammy-winning reggae band Morgan Heritage for the One Love Reggae Concert, and iconic zouk and kompa group Kassav for Night of the Hit Makers. Also featured are many artists that performs in the Caribbean's hottest musical genre, Bouyon, on the II Brothers Entertainment Bouyon Concert.

These internationally celebrated acts are being backed by a strong supporting cast of performers who, in many cases, are headline-caliber artists in their own right. The result is a concert lineup that reflects the scale, prestige, and excitement expected for such a significant anniversary year.

The St. Maarten Carnival development Foundation (SCDF) said the international entertainment package assembled so far underscores the importance of Carnival 2026 and speaks to the level of investment and ambition surrounding the 55th edition of St. Maarten’s premier cultural celebration.

"The promoters have gone above and beyond in an economic atmosphere that is not easy in any sense of the word. Residents and visitors will befit from their hard work and we are grateful for their commitment to growing the product of Carnival," the SCDF said. Concert promoters have also signaled that the lineup will continue to grow as more announcements are made in the weeks ahead.

With anticipation building, the public is encouraged to follow the official social media platforms of the individual events, as well as the pages of the St. Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF), for the latest updates, artist announcements, and event information.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-carnival-2026-to-feature-caribbean-music-royalty-more-to-come