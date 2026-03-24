St. Maarten Filmmaker Peter Sagnia Nominated for Inaugural Watapana Award at Curaçao International Film Festival | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten filmmaker Peter Sagnia has been nominated for the inaugural Watapana Award at the Curaçao International Film Festival (CIFF) for his film The Wonderful Counselor, placing St. Maarten among the regional voices being recognized in a new platform dedicated to Caribbean storytelling.

CIFF announced the nominees for the first edition of the Watapana Award in March 2026. The new award was created to spotlight filmmakers from the Dutch Caribbean, including the ABC islands, Suriname, St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius, while strengthening the visibility of Caribbean stories both within the region and internationally.

The Watapana Award takes its name from the iconic watapana tree, widely regarded as a symbol of resilience and direction. According to the festival, the award also honors the legacy of Wilbert Tecla and is intended to support authentic storytelling from the region while encouraging the growth of a new generation of filmmakers.

The Wonderful Counselor centers on Dr. Michael Williams, a psychologist whose traditional approach and conservative values leave him struggling to connect with clients on St. Maarten. The story takes a turn after marital strain deepens and a personal video is accidentally posted online and goes viral. It was co-written by Diane De La Haye and Onicia Muller and features a cast including Edsel Monzon, Jenise Diaz, Rita Gumbs, Earl Duzong, Shama Flurton, and Ernika Van Putten.

Public posts tied to the production also show that the film has already received screening attention, including an Honorary Selection, Special Screening, while promotional material earlier highlighted theatrical screenings at Caribbean Cinemas.

Sagnia’s nomination places St. Maarten alongside a diverse slate of filmmakers whose work spans personal narratives and broader social themes. The full list of nominees for the Watapana Award 2026 is:

Kaya ta nos Arena – Ramses Petronia (CUR)

The Wonderful Counselor – Peter Sagnia (SXM)

Djis Bisami Si – Clayton G. N. Ignecia (CUR)

Bispu – Elizabeth Francisco (CUR)

Fort Buku – Loëlle Monsanto (SUR)

Horsepower – Tittel del Mar (CUR)

They Had One Job – Samueldavid Baromeo (CUR)

amor – Myra Fanta Bodian (NLD)

I Identity As – Anouk Kruithof (CUR)

Save the Hidden Forest of Bonaire – Lorenzo Mittiga and Elisabetta Maccari (BON)

Festival Director Michael Elias said the award was established to create a platform for filmmakers from the Dutch Caribbean whose stories are rooted in the region while also carrying international relevance. He said the selection reflects growing quality, originality, and ambition within Caribbean cinema.

The winner of the inaugural Watapana Award will be announced during the Curaçao International Film Festival, which takes place from April 14 to 19, 2026 at The Movies Otrobanda. The award ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, April 18 at 8:00 p.m. CIFF will present more than 80 films from Curaçao, the Caribbean, and around the world during the festival.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-filmmaker-peter-sagnia-nominated-for-inaugural-watapana-award-at-curacao-international-film-festival