“St. Maarten Flavors Beyond the Plate” slated for June – Culinary celebration expands with art, culture, and creative experiences | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA), in partnership with the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB), today announced its "St. Maarten Flavors" program for June 2026. A more comprehensive and immersive program including island art and a deliberate move out of high season are key features of the renewed formula of the 4th "Flavors" edition that has been worked on for months by event partners SHTA, STB, participating restaurants and St. Maarten representatives throughout the world.

Under the tagline “Beyond the Plate,” the 2026 edition will not only highlight the island’s diverse cuisine but also celebrate the arts in all their forms. Restaurants can “Adopt an Artist,” pairing chefs with local creatives to craft unique culinary and artistic experiences. Plans include mural walks in Philipsburg combined with tastings from participating restaurants, as well as other innovative activations that bring food, culture, and community together.

Director of the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, May-Ling Chun stated: “St. Maarten Flavors has evolved into a true celebration of who we are as a people—vibrant, creative, and welcoming. By going Beyond the Plate, we are blending our culinary excellence with the colors, sounds, and stories of our orange economy. This evolution reinforces St. Maarten’s position as a leading Caribbean destination where every sense is awakened—through taste, art, music, and human connection. June will now be a month where residents and visitors can experience the island’s flavor in every form.”

The new June timing follows extensive feedback sessions with local restaurateurs. Many expressed that June allows better opportunities to extend the tourism season into summer and avoids challenges linked to November, when several establishments prepare for the season and Thanksgiving already being a popular timeframe for St. Maarten visitors. With this change, St. Maarten Flavors will complement the French-side Festival de la Gastronomie later in the year, giving the island two world-class culinary moments annually.

“St. Maarten Flavors has always been about more than great dining,” said the SHTA. “By moving to June and going Beyond the Plate, we are creating a platform that unites cuisine with art, culture, and storytelling—giving residents and visitors fresh reasons to explore and celebrate our island. What remains is the key formula of restaurants offering "signature dishes" at a reduced rate for the entire month of June – now with a backdrop of local art.

St. Maarten Flavors is an annual month-long event showcasing the island’s vibrant food culture, from traditional Caribbean dishes to modern fusion cuisine. The 2026 edition promises to push boundaries and offer unforgettable experiences that truly go Beyond the Plate.

For more information, visit www.stmaartenflavors.com or contact events@shta.com

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-flavors-beyond-the-plate-slated-for-june—culinary-celebration-expands-with-art-culture-and-creative-experiences