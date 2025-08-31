St. Maarten flavors find a home in Groningen with new Caribbean café | The Peoples Tribune

Originally reported by Sikkom, a Groningen-based media outlet, a new Caribbean-inspired lunch and coffee café, "Roots & Routes", has opened in Gelkingestraat, bringing authentic island flavors and atmosphere to the heart of the city. The café has strong roots in St. Maarten, introducing traditional dishes such as Johnny cakes alongside tropical smoothies and other specialties that reflect the island’s culinary heritage.

The opening has generated attention for its unique concept that combines authentic Caribbean cuisine with a relaxed, vacation-like atmosphere. The café aims to give visitors not only a meal but an experience reminiscent of the Caribbean lifestyle.

The personalities behind the venture are also firmly tied to St. Maarten. “Here in the Netherlands, everything always has to be fast and everyone is busy,” says Margery Didier (32). “On Sint Maarten, where we grew up, that is not the case at all. There, every day feels like a holiday. We would like to bring that feeling to Groningen with Roots & Routes.”

Margery owns the café together with her brother Omari Serrant (30) and a close friend. All three moved to the Netherlands several years ago to pursue their studies, since higher education opportunities were limited on St. Maarten. After completing their studies, they decided to stay and build something of their own. With Roots & Routes, the trio has created a day café where visitors can enjoy coffee, lunch, and homemade sweets in a setting that embodies the warmth of Caribbean culture.

The menu highlights include Johnny cakes, a fried bread delicacy popular throughout the islands, and a variety of fresh, colorful smoothies inspired by tropical fruits. These offerings are paired with a casual and vibrant setting that brings a touch of island life into Groningen’s urban landscape.

According to Sikkom’s coverage, the café is more than a new lunch spot. It is described as a place where customers can step out of their daily routine and enjoy “a holiday feeling” while staying close to home.

The opening reflects a growing trend of diverse food ventures in Groningen, with this café standing out for its direct cultural link to St. Maarten and its mission to share Caribbean traditions with a wider audience.

Sikkom, the Groningen-based outlet that first reported on the café, described the new venture as one that brings not just food but a full “vacation feeling” to the city. The coverage emphasized how the space is more than just another lunch spot, it is a concept that transforms a simple outing into something memorable, blending flavors, atmosphere, and cultural storytelling.

𝘗𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘰 𝘤𝘢𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯: 𝘙𝘰𝘰𝘵𝘴 & 𝘙𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘦𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘎𝘦𝘭𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘢𝘵. 𝘗𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘰: 𝘊𝘢𝘳𝘭𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘥𝘦 𝘑𝘰𝘯𝘨.‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-flavors-find-a-home-in-groningen-with-new-caribbean-cafe