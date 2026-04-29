St. Maarten flavors new year-round format with June as culinary month | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten Flavors is entering a bold new phase with a refreshed format that transforms the well-known dining campaign into a year-round culinary platform, while positioning June as the island’s official Culinary Month filled with specials, signature experiences and exclusive “Off the Menu” offerings.

The St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA), in partnership with the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau (STB), announced that enrollment is now open for the June edition of St. Maarten Flavors, which is celebrating its fifth year. Known traditionally as a month-long dining promotion, the campaign is now expanding beyond a single month to better showcase St. Maarten’s standing as the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean.

At the center of the new format is the repositioned StMaartenFlavors.com platform, which will give participating restaurants year-round visibility. Each restaurant will select a Signature Dish, a standout menu item that reflects its culinary identity and will be promoted continuously throughout the year. The website will also serve as a central hub for culinary updates, events and restaurant highlights across the island.

“This shift allows us to tell a stronger, more consistent story about St. Maarten as a culinary destination,” says May-Ling Chun, Director of the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau. “Instead of competing for attention during one month, restaurants now have a platform that works for them all year long on one page: www.stmaartenflavors.com.”

While the platform will operate year-round, June will become the campaign’s dedicated Culinary Month, featuring the launch of “Off the Menu” experiences and special menu items. Restaurants will have full creative freedom to design their June “signature experience,” whether that is a single standout dish, a three-course menu, a chef’s tasting, or a curated wine pairing. Pricing will be determined fully by each participating restaurant, allowing for greater flexibility and creativity.

Restaurants and culinary partners are also encouraged to go beyond their regular offerings by creating exclusive, one-of-a-kind experiences designed to excite residents and visitors. These may include wine or cocktail pairings, cooking classes, farm-to-table events, midnight dining concepts, dinner cruises and other immersive culinary experiences.

These experiences can be held once or several times during the month of June, giving restaurants the flexibility to design moments that match their concept and audience.

According to SHTA and STB, the updated model is designed to establish one central platform as the go-to destination for anyone asking, “Where should I eat in St. Maarten?”, while strengthening the island’s profile as the Culinary Capital of the Caribbean.

Restaurants, culinary entrepreneurs and food lovers are invited to be part of this next evolution of St. Maarten Flavors. For more information or to sign up, visit www.stmaartenflavors.com

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-flavors-new-year-round-format-with-june-as-culinary-month