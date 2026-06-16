St. Maarten grants Study Financing to 75 students, with business, health, finance and ICT among top career choices | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Figures presented by the Study Financing Department to 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘗𝘦𝘰𝘱𝘭𝘦’𝘴 𝘛𝘳𝘪𝘣𝘶𝘯𝘦 on Monday show that St. Maarten students continue to pursue a wide range of career paths, with strong interest in business, health-related studies, finance and information technology.

According to the overview, a total of 87 study financing decisions were recorded. Of those, 75 were granted and 12 were denied, representing an approval rate of approximately 86 percent and a denial rate of approximately 14 percent.

The Netherlands accounted for the largest number of study financing decisions, with 34 applications, of which 33 were granted and one was denied. The United States followed with 25 applications, of which 19 were granted and six were denied. St. Maarten recorded 18 applications, with 15 granted and three denied. Canada recorded nine applications, with seven granted and two denied, while Barbados recorded one application, which was granted.

The figures show that the Netherlands remains the leading destination among applicants receiving study financing support, followed by the United States and St. Maarten. The high number for the Netherlands is significant because it continues to reflect the long-standing education link between St. Maarten and Dutch institutions. And, study in the Netherlands is much more cost effective than the U.S. or Canada, by wide margins. At the same time, the number of students choosing St. Maarten as a place of study shows that local higher education options are also part of the study financing picture.

By field of study, Business was the most selected career area among approved students, with 13 students. This was followed by Biology/Biological Science, including Medicine, with eight students, and Finance/Finance and Control, also with eight students. Information and Communication Technology followed with seven students.

Other fields with notable numbers included Accounting, Psychology, Radiologic Technology and Other, non-priority fields, each with four students. Health Care Management accounted for three students, while Electrical Engineering and Social Work each accounted for two students.

Several other fields recorded one student each, including AI Development/Machine Learning Engineering, Architectural Design Technology, Aviation Management, Computer Programming/Software Development, Criminology/Criminal Analysis, Culinary Arts, Dental Hygiene, Economics, Entrepreneurship Studies, Hospitality Management, Kinesiology, Marine Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Media and Entertainment Management/Creative Business, Nursing and Public Administration.

One notable point in the figures is the limited interest in hospitality studies, despite St. Maarten’s heavy dependence on tourism as the main driver of its economy. Only one student applied in the field of Hospitality Management, a striking number for a country where tourism, hotels, restaurants, events and guest services remain central to employment and national revenue. The figure raises a broader question about whether enough young people are being encouraged to see hospitality not only as front-line service work, but also as a professional career path in management, operations, tourism innovation and executive leadership.

The numbers provide a useful snapshot of the academic and professional direction of students seeking public study financing support. They also point to areas where St. Maarten’s future workforce may be developing. Business, finance and accounting together represent a strong share of the approved career choices, suggesting continued student interest in commerce, management, financial services and administrative fields.

Health-related studies also feature prominently. When fields such as medicine, health care management, nursing, dental hygiene, radiologic technology, kinesiology and psychology are considered together, the figures show meaningful interest in professions connected to healthcare, wellness and social support. This is important in a country where healthcare capacity, medical specialization, mental health support and social services remain recurring public concerns.

The presence of students in ICT, software development, AI and engineering also stands out. While the numbers are smaller than business and health-related fields, they are important because they align with the growing demand for digital skills, technology capacity, infrastructure development and modernization across both the public and private sectors.

The study financing figures also raise a broader policy question for St. Maarten: how closely education funding is being aligned with national development needs. The spread of fields shows that students are pursuing both traditional and emerging careers, but it also highlights the importance of long-term workforce planning.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-grants-study-financing-to-75-students-with-business-health-finance-and-ict-among-top-career-choices