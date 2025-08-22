St. Maarten included in court ordered disclosure of WHO health rules note | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten will be bound by a Dutch government disclosure that sheds new light on how the Kingdom applies the amended International Health Regulations, IHR, to its Caribbean countries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in The Hague released a diplomatic note to the World Health Organization after the District Court of Noord Holland ruled in late April that the ministry had to take a more open approach under the Open Government Act. The court said general claims of harm to foreign relations were not enough to withhold the document and ordered a new decision. The ministry then reversed course, declared the objection well founded, and published the note with limited redactions.

For St. Maarten the disclosure matters because the IHR are a Kingdom treaty. When the Netherlands updates its position or clarifies implementation, the obligations also reach St. Maarten. The regulations were tightened in Geneva in 2022 to improve early warning and information sharing during outbreaks. They cover faster notification of infectious diseases, cross border coordination, and practical measures such as data exchange, quarantine, and border health controls. The released note confirms that these duties are not only European Netherlands business. The Caribbean parts of the Kingdom are part of the same legal framework and must maintain the capacity to notify the WHO and to cooperate with neighbors when incidents occur.

Public health officials in St. Maarten already work with regional networks, but the court driven transparency adds clarity about expectations. It confirms that reporting channels, data protection, and operational readiness must meet the same international standard across the Kingdom. It also invites a practical question. How the islands resource these duties, from surveillance systems to trained staff, and how the Netherlands supports them, will determine whether the rules work smoothly in a future emergency.

Aruba and Curaçao are in the same position. As countries within the Kingdom they share the IHR obligations and the benefits of clearer guidance. Their health authorities, like St. Maarten’s, are expected to report quickly to the WHO in the event of a threat and to coordinate responses with partners in the region. The publication of the note is therefore more than a paperwork exercise. It is a reminder that the next health crisis will be managed under common rules, and that the islands’ preparedness is part of the Kingdom’s promise to the international system.

