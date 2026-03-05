St. Maarten keeps winning travel spotlight as writers, food critics and aviation fans Keep island in focus | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten continues to punch above its size in the global travel conversation, with a fresh wave of travel features showing that the island remains a favorite not only for vacationers, but for travel writers and niche enthusiasts as well. In just the past week, St. Maarten and St. Martin have been highlighted for beachfront stays, culinary experiences, adventure offerings, and even aviation tourism, reinforcing the island’s broad appeal across multiple travel audiences.

Caribbean Journal put the spotlight on Grand Case Beach Club, describing it as one of the most quietly beloved places to stay in Saint Martin, emphasizing its two beaches, rooftop pool views toward Anguilla, and walkable access to Grand Case’s celebrated restaurant strip and lolos. The piece framed the property as a repeat-visitor favorite, built on scenery, intimacy, and service.

In a separate feature, Caribbean Journal also cast the island itself as an experience beyond the shoreline, presenting St. Maarten as a place where visitors can move from Philipsburg into the hills, explore rainforest terrain, sail to quieter beaches, and take on high-adrenaline attractions like the island’s famous steep zip line. That article broadened the usual sun-and-sand narrative, presenting the destination as active, varied, and layered.

The island’s appeal is also being reinforced through food writing. The Takeout featured Babacool Beach Club in St. Maarten, praising not just the seaside setting but the quality of the cuisine, including dishes shaped by a Michelin-starred chef. The article singled out the club as a rare beach venue where the food itself becomes the main draw, adding to St. Maarten’s reputation as a place where dining remains central to the visitor experience.

At the same time, Runway Girl Network highlighted St. Maarten from a completely different angle: aviation tourism. In a feature centered on regional flying, the writer described the island as a destination that combines Caribbean leisure with “nonstop #AvGeek action,” pointing to Maho Beach, Princess Juliana International Airport, and the short-hop regional flying experience from Grand Case as part of the island’s unique appeal. The article underscores what St. Maarten has long known, that its airport and plane-spotting culture remain a tourism attraction in their own right.

Even where the full text was not directly accessible, the pattern remains clear. A new piece by travel writer Melanie Reffes in The Suburban, titled “Leave the kids at home, go for a grown-up getaway in the Caribbean,” further signals that St. Martin is still being positioned in travel media as a desirable adults-focused escape. While the article itself could not be directly accessed due site restrictions, its listing confirms continued editorial attention from established travel writers who regularly cover the Caribbean.

The recent coverage paints a consistent picture: St. Maarten remains highly visible because it offers more than one kind of vacation. Writers are highlighting its boutique beachfront resorts, culinary credibility, natural contrasts, aviation spectacle, and flexible appeal for different types of travelers, from couples and food lovers to adventure seekers and plane enthusiasts.

That steady attention is also part of a larger trend. Earlier this year, Caribbean Journal named St Maarten/Saint Martin its 2026 Caribbean Destination of the Year, citing surging visitor arrivals, a strong culinary scene, expanding airlift, and one of the region’s most diverse hotel products. That recognition helps explain why the island continues to show up so often in travel coverage: it remains one of the Caribbean’s most marketable and multi-dimensional destinations.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-keeps-winning-travel-spotlight-as-writers-food-critics-and-aviation-fans-keep-island-in-focus