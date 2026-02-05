St. Maarten Launches International Year of Volunteers With “Impact Quest” | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–With the United Nations designating 2026 as the International Year of Volunteers, St. Maarten is starting the year with a youth-driven community initiative, the Impact Quest Scavenger Hunt, set for Saturday, February 28, 2026, at SXM Padel Club (PDP Court).

The event is organized by Volunteer.sx in partnership with the St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF), Foresee Foundation (4C), and SXM Padel Club. Organizers say Impact Quest is designed to bring the community together for a day of connection, creativity, and shared impact, with a strong emphasis on youth empowerment through volunteerism.

Impact Quest turns service into an interactive, hands-on challenge. Teams of up to five participants, ages 15 and older, will complete mini-missions based on real acts of service, including planting, painting, serving, sharing, and connecting with local NGOs and community changemakers. The goal is to show that giving back can be meaningful and enjoyable, while building stronger community ties.

The day concludes with a Social Mixer at SXM Padel Club’s newest Port de Plaisance location, featuring music, games, and a celebratory atmosphere to close out the day’s activities.

Registration is open at bit.ly/impactquest. The fee is $250 per team, and youth teams ages 25 and under can be sponsored by Volunteer.sx partners to ensure cost does not block participation. Volunteer.sx is also inviting organizations, businesses, and community partners to sponsor youth teams and support the wider effort to strengthen community engagement through service.

For registration or more information, the public can visit Volunteer.sx or contact info@volunteer.sx

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-launches-international-year-of-volunteers-with-impact-quest