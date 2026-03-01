St. Maarten leads Caribbean slavery fund as 11 organizations secure first-round grants | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten accounted for the highest number of successful first-round applications under the Dutch Kingdom’s subsidy scheme for social initiatives related to the transatlantic slavery past, with 11 organizations on the island receiving support in the program’s initial funding cycle.

The first round of awards under the Social Initiatives Transatlantic Slavery Past for the Caribbean Part of the Kingdom (SUMS-C) resulted in 24 approved applications out of 31 submitted across the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. A total of USD 240,000 has been disbursed so far, reflecting the fixed USD 10,000 per award available under the first-category professionalization track. Curaçao followed St. Maarten with six successful applications, while Aruba and Bonaire each had three, and St. Eustatius had one. No successful first-round applications were recorded from Saba.

The early results place St. Maarten at the forefront of a regional funding initiative designed to strengthen organizations working on slavery-related awareness, remembrance, recognition, and healing. The program is intended to help civil society groups build capacity and expand their ability to carry out meaningful projects tied to the legacy and continuing impact of the transatlantic slave trade.

SUMS-C is one of the measures introduced following the Dutch government’s formal apologies for its slavery past. The scheme is commissioned by the Ministry of the Interior and Kingdom Relations and administered by Uitvoering Van Beleid, part of the Dutch Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment. For the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, the scheme carries a total budget of €29,333,333, making it one of the most significant targeted funding streams yet established for slavery-related community initiatives in the region.

According to the official framework, the subsidy scheme supports activities that contribute to at least one of four goals: improving understanding of the present-day impact of slavery, helping communities process that past, promoting knowledge and awareness, and advancing recognition and commemoration. Eligible applicants must be non-profit legal entities established in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, and the activities funded must take place there.

The first round focused on professionalizing organizations, allowing foundations and associations to apply for support to strengthen their internal structures. This includes training, administrative development, and even the creation or improvement of websites, provided the work supports the broader aims of the program. Officials have said this category was intentionally designed to make the scheme accessible to smaller organizations that may need institutional strengthening before taking on larger public projects.

The broader program is structured into four categories. In addition to the initial USD 10,000 professionalization grants, the scheme also offers funding for small-scale projects from USD 10,000 to USD 25,000, medium-sized projects from USD 25,000 to USD 125,000, and large-scale projects from USD 125,000 to USD 500,000. These later categories are intended to support educational initiatives, community events, artistic projects, exhibitions, performances, and other activities that bring lasting public engagement around the slavery past.

The second application round, covering the small-project category, has already closed and applications are currently being assessed. Under the official schedule, the next rounds for medium and large-scale projects are set to open on April 1, 2026, with submissions running through June 1, 2026.

The Dutch government has said the scheme was shaped in part by dialogue sessions held across the Kingdom in 2023, where participants stressed that the process needed to be simple and accessible, especially for grassroots groups. Officials also linked the program to the wider €200 million slavery fund announced after the 2022 apology, with one-third of the community-initiatives portion earmarked for the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

For St. Maarten, the strong first-round performance suggests that local organizations were prepared to move quickly and make use of the opportunity. It also positions the island as an early leader in accessing resources meant to support institutional growth, historical engagement, and public education on one of the most consequential and enduring issues in Caribbean history.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-leads-caribbean-slavery-fund-as-11-organizations-secure-first-round-grants