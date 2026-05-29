St. Maarten leads Caribbean summer travel surge with 133% increase in search interest | The Peoples Tribune

SEATTLE, US–St. Maarten is emerging as one of the Caribbean’s strongest summer travel performers, leading a regional surge in travel interest from the United States with a reported 133% year-over-year increase in search activity. These figures were tracked by TravelAge West and shows increased interest in the destination from the Western United States, a welcome development considering that St. Maarten's main source market remains the East coast of the U.S.

TravelAge West is a U.S.-based travel trade publication serving travel advisors, with a strong focus on the Western United States. It provides industry news, destination coverage, travel trends, business tools, first-person reviews and professional development resources for travel advisors.

According to an article from The Seattle Times, based on reporting by The Associated Press, St. Maarten, Aruba and San Juan are seeing the sharpest increases in search interest heading into summer 2026, outpacing the broader Caribbean travel trend by a wide margin. The article reported that overall Caribbean searches for summer 2026 are up 15% compared to last year, with demand driven heavily by accommodation bookings, an indication that travelers are planning longer stays and securing trips earlier than usual.

St. Maarten recorded the highest increase among the featured destinations, with search interest up 133% year-over-year, according to TravelAge West data cited in the article. The report pointed to the island’s unique position as a major advantage, with Dutch St. Maarten and French Saint Martin offering visitors two distinct travel experiences on one island, without a formal passport crossing between both sides.

The article also highlighted St. Maarten’s broader regional access, including ferry and charter connections to Anguilla, St. Barts and Saba, which further strengthens the island’s appeal for travelers seeking more than one destination experience during a single vacation.

Travel interest in St. Maarten is also being shaped by specific activity and destination searches. According to the article, Google Search data from April showed zip-lining as the top-trending activity searched for St. Maarten, while Mullet Bay Beach was identified as a breakout destination query. The report noted that late spring offers an attractive travel window, with lower hotel rates, fewer peak-season crowds and a period still ahead of the higher-risk portion of the hurricane season.

The report also advised travelers to plan carefully for inter-island transportation costs, noting that ferry and charter fees to neighboring islands can add up quickly and are not always reflected in initial travel quotes. It also encouraged travelers seeking a slower pace to spend time on the French side, where the experience is described as more relaxed, with quieter beaches and a Creole-French dining scene.

Aruba was listed as the second-fastest-rising destination among the three, with search interest up 62% year-over-year. The article attributed much of Aruba’s momentum to its geography, noting that the island is located outside the main hurricane belt and averages roughly 350 days of sunshine per year. That positioning, combined with warm weather and lower weather-related travel concerns, has helped make Aruba an attractive summer choice.

The report also noted that travelers booking Aruba should pay attention to the full cost of their stay, especially along the Palm Beach resort corridor, where advertised all-inclusive rates may not always include resort fees and gratuities. It pointed to Savaneta, the island’s oldest village, as an option for visitors seeking a quieter experience away from the main resort strip.

San Juan recorded a 52% year-over-year increase in search interest, driven in large part by its convenience for U.S. travelers. The article highlighted that Puerto Rico offers U.S. visitors the advantage of no passport requirement, domestic airfare and no currency exchange. Old San Juan’s Spanish colonial architecture, cobblestone streets and food scene were also cited as factors giving the city a broader appeal beyond traditional beach travel.

The article advised visitors to San Juan to book car rentals in advance due to tight inventory and higher prices, while also pointing to Isla Verde as an option for travelers seeking beach access outside of Old San Juan’s main tourist concentration.

The wider Caribbean is also benefiting from strong travel demand. The article reported that average U.S.-to-Caribbean economy fares are approximately $385, about 32% lower than fares to South America, helping keep the region competitive for American travelers. It also cited Caribbean Tourism Organization projections of 3% to 4% stayover growth across the region in 2026.

The report noted that travelers are increasingly looking beyond the busiest resort hubs, with destinations such as Grenada also gaining attention for quieter experiences, boutique stays, spice plantations and food experiences rooted in local agriculture and seafood.

The Latest latest search data reinforces the island’s position as one of the Caribbean’s most attractive and flexible summer destinations. With strong air access, two-country appeal, regional connectivity, established beaches and expanding activity interest, St. Maarten is standing out in a competitive market where travelers are seeking value, access, local character and more varied vacation experience

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-leads-caribbean-summer-travel-surge-with-133-increase-in-search-interest