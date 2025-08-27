St. Maarten Lights Up CARIFESTA XV with Unforgettable “Country Night” | The Peoples Tribune

BARBADOS–Tuesday night’s “Country Night” was St. Maarten's night at CARIFESTA XV and was hailed as resounding success as St. Maarten brought the energy, culture, and artistry of the “land of salt” to the big stage.

High-energy performances, cultural pride, and vibrant creativity defined the evening, with Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley among those in attendance. As soca star King James summed it up, “We shelled down the place!”

The night featured folkloric and cultural presentations such as “Flamboyant Hear the Call, It’s Time of Flamboyant,” “Mr. Jambole Folk Song,” “If 37 Square Miles of Land Looks Like a Grain of Sand in Your Hand, Drop It in Your Eye and Come Again,” “This is Fo S’Maatin,” “Brim Shoot Ponum Ponum,” and the “Flamboyant Poem.” Together, these pieces captured the essence of St. Maarten’s history, spirit, and resilience.

St. Maarten Ministers Grisha Heyliger-Marten and Melissa Gumbs are on hand to support the artists.

The artistic lineup blended seasoned icons with fresh voices, showcasing the breadth of St. Maarten’s cultural talent:

• Arlena delivered soulful renditions rooted in both tradition and modern expression.

• Clara Reyes, veteran cultural ambassador, fused storytelling, movement, and theatre to highlight heritage.

• Lisandro & Clara presented thought-provoking spoken word and performance art.

• Zilla, designer of the Jolie Duzon line, stunned audiences with Caribbean Chic fashion rooted in sustainable slow production.

• Lucinda, poet, visual artist, and youth leader, brought her multidisciplinary artistry to the stage.

• Samy D’Alexis, Guadeloupean artist and educator based in Saint-Martin, contributed visually rich and educationally inspired work.

• Faizah, a young poet and spoken word artist, gave voice to identity, resilience, and empowerment.

• Charisse Piper, writer and artist trained at Parsons Paris, displayed her unique creative voice.

• King James, the soca powerhouse, brought his signature energy and style that had the crowd on its feet.

• DJ King Kembe, representing the fusion of Aruba and St. Maarten, kept the audience moving with a seamless mix of Caribbean beats.

With its mix of music, poetry, fashion, dance, and storytelling, Country Night was a vivid showcase of what makes St. Maarten’s culture distinct and powerful. It marked not only a celebration of artistry but also a strong statement that the island’s creative community is thriving and ready to shine on any stage.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-lights-up-carifesta-xv-with-unforgettable-country-night