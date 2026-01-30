St. Maarten Lions Club Hosts District Governor Judy King During Official Visit | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The St. Maarten Lions Club hosted District Governor 60B Lion Judy King, PMJF, during her recent official visit to the island, which marked the final stop of her Region 2 tour. The club said the visit was a meaningful engagement for both Lions and Leos and provided an opportunity to highlight ongoing community projects and service priorities.

During her stay, District Governor King met with Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina and President of Parliament Sarah Wescott-Williams. The meetings included discussions on St. Maarten, the role of government in serving the public, and appreciation for the Lions Club’s contributions to community development and social support.

Accompanied by Lions Club President Alvin Prescod, Zone Chair Lion Linette A. Gibs, MJF, Past District Governor Lion Maxime Larmonie, PMJF, and Lion Alphons Gumbs, District Governor King participated in a mini-island tour. Stops included the Lions-adopted roundabout and the Lions Club bus stop and mural in St. Peters, described by the club as visible community landmarks maintained through Lions service.

District Governor King also appeared on PJD2-102.7 FM alongside President Prescod and the Zone Chair for an interview with Wendell Moore. During the segment, she spoke about her journey in Lionism and the mission of Lions Clubs, and encouraged continued volunteerism and community service.

The official visit continued with a luncheon attended by club members and guests, including representatives from the French Lions community, 1st Vice District Governor District 63 Lion Sandra Fleming, and Lions Club of Fort Louis President Lion Jean Phillippe Richardson.

The visit concluded with an interactive session with members of the Leo Alpha and Omega Clubs, followed by a general meeting with the St. Maarten Lions Club membership. Club representatives said the sessions focused on youth engagement, ongoing projects, shared experiences, and guidance offered by the District Governor. Member acknowledgements and the exchange of gifts formed part of the closing program.

District Governor King expressed appreciation for the hospitality received and commended the organization of the visit.

President Alvin Prescod thanked all contributors and partners who supported the program. Special thanks were extended to Baker’s Suite and Divi Little Bay for accommodations and service, Wendell Moore for radio airtime, Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina and President of Parliament Sarah Wescott-Williams for their time and welcome, Denis Richardson for VIP transportation services, and the St. Maarten Police Force for support.

The St. Maarten Lions Club reaffirmed its commitment to service and to strengthening Lionism across the island.

