St. Maarten Lions Club installs new board, Elton Richardson takes helm as President | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The St. Maarten Lions Club officially welcomed its new leadership team during its annual Change of Board Ceremony held on Saturday, June 14, at Infinity Restaurant in Oyster Pond.

The ceremony brought together Lions, Leos and invited guests to celebrate the accomplishments of the 2025-2026 board, led by outgoing President Lion Alvin Prescod, and to install the new executive team for the 2026-2027 Lions year under the leadership of incoming President Lion Elton Richardson.

(left Outgoing President Lion Alvin Prescod MJF, Right- Incoming President Lion Elton Richardson )

Outgoing President Prescod reflected on a year of active community service under his theme, “We Outside,” which emphasized direct engagement with residents and bringing service projects into the community.

Among the major initiatives highlighted was the Club’s annual Back-to-School Project, during which Lions visited schools across the island to welcome students and teachers on their first day, providing snacks for students and tokens of appreciation for teachers.

Prescod also described the Club’s “Day with the Seniors” as one of the most memorable projects of the year. Seniors were treated to an island tour followed by lunch, games, music and dancing at the Senior Citizens Recreational Center in Sucker Garden.

Other initiatives included the “Teach Me to Fish: Diabetes Awareness Edition” project, which provided groceries and fresh produce to diabetic patients and vulnerable members of the community. The Club also distributed cancer care packages to chemotherapy patients and supported several community organizations, including the Butterfly Warriors Lupus Foundation.

Prescod’s signature project focused on vision and dental care for school-aged children. In partnership with volunteer vision specialists from VOSH, more than 100 students, teachers and Lions received vision screenings, with eyeglasses now being distributed to those in need.

The dental component of the project, carried out in collaboration with Halley Dental Clinic and Collective Prevention Services, reached six elementary schools and educated students on the importance of preventative oral healthcare.

Lion Felix Richards (right) MJF (Lion of the Year )

“The projects undertaken this year truly represented what ‘We Outside’ stood for, meeting people where they are, bringing essential services directly into the community, and creating lasting impact,” Prescod stated.

Prescod expressed appreciation to his executive team, including Secretary Lion Carmen Lake PMJF and Treasurer Lion Candia Joseph MJF, whom he referred to as “The A Team,” as well as the full membership for their support throughout the year. He also gave special recognition to his partner in service, Leo Lion Stephania Prescod, for her continued support and encouragement.

As he passed the gavel to incoming President Lion Elton Richardson, Prescod encouraged members to continue supporting the Club’s mission of service.

Accepting the presidency, Richardson thanked the membership for the confidence placed in him and announced his theme for the year, “Together We Can.” He emphasized unity, collaboration and continued service in the areas of vision care, health, youth development, environmental stewardship, hunger relief and membership growth.

“Together We Can is more than a theme; it is a commitment that through unity, dedication, and service, we can continue making a meaningful difference throughout our community,” Richardson said.

The evening also included the presentation of several awards recognizing outstanding service during the 2025-2026 Lions year. Lion Dennis Lake MJF and Lion Candia Joseph MJF were presented with the prestigious Melvin Jones Fellowship, one of Lions Clubs International’s highest honors.

Lion Felix Richards MJF was named Lion of the Year for his exceptional dedication and support throughout the year.

Additional recognition was presented to Leo Lion Stephania Prescod for her innovative use of social media to promote Lionism and Club activities, Lion Sophia Carti for her outstanding service as Leo Advisor, and Lion Denise Williams-Warner for her exemplary work as Club Service Chair in ensuring the successful reporting of the Club’s many service activities.

The St. Maarten Lions Club, now entering its 56th year of service, remains committed to serving the community under the Lions Clubs International motto, “We Serve.”

Lion Candia Joseph MJF

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-lions-club-installs-new-board-elton-richardson-takes-helm-as-president