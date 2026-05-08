St. Maarten monitoring Hantavirus cluster as Dutch authorities confirm cruise-linked Infection | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Richinel Brug, is reassuring the public that the risk to St. Maarten and the wider Caribbean remains low following international reports of a Hantavirus cluster linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship, even as Dutch authorities have confirmed another infection in one of the patients evacuated from the vessel and now being treated in the Netherlands.

According to reports from the Netherlands, Hantavirus has been confirmed in one of two patients evacuated overnight from the cruise ship and admitted to Dutch hospitals. The confirmed patient is being cared for at Radboudumc teaching hospital in Nijmegen, which stated that measures have been taken to prevent spread in the ward where the patient is being treated. The hospital also noted that other patients are not at risk and that no additional measures are needed for visitors.

With the latest confirmed case, five Hantavirus infections have now been confirmed among individuals who were aboard the cruise ship. Three additional persons are considered possibly infected. A KLM stewardess who came into contact with one of the victims is also undergoing testing after developing mild symptoms and was taken to Amsterdam UMC on Wednesday evening.

Minister Brug said St. Maarten is closely following the developments through international and regional health channels, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), and the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

“Based on the information provided by international and regional health authorities, the risk to St. Maarten remains low. However, as a country that welcomes a significant number of cruise passengers annually, we remain vigilant and proactive in our approach to public health,” Minister Brug stated.

The WHO has described the outbreak as serious, but has not assessed it as a major public health risk. WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said Thursday that none of the remaining passengers or crew currently aboard the MV Hondius are symptomatic. The ship is reportedly on its way to Spain and is expected to arrive in the Canary Islands on Saturday, with two Dutch doctors and a WHO expert on board.

Dutch media outlet RTL reported that 60 people who were aboard a KLM flight from Johannesburg to Amsterdam have been identified for monitoring because they may have come into contact with a 69-year-old woman who was removed from the flight because she was too ill to travel. The woman later died. According to the Kennemerland regional health board, fewer than 10 people on the flight had intensive contact with the woman, mainly those who helped her while she was unwell, and those individuals will be actively traced. Approximately 50 others who were seated near her will be subject to passive monitoring.

A third patient in the Netherlands is being treated at Leiden University hospital.

Minister Brug explained that Hantaviruses are typically transmitted through specific types of wild rodents and are not commonly associated with urban environments. This, he said, further reduces the likelihood of local transmission in St. Maarten. He emphasized that, based on current information, there is no evidence of spread beyond individuals directly connected to the cruise vessel and related contact investigations.

In light of the situation, the Ministry of VSA, through Collective Prevention Services (CPS), continues to prioritize surveillance and prevention measures, especially at the island’s ports of entry.

“Our port health systems, including the Maritime Declaration of Health process, play a critical role in identifying and managing potential health risks before vessels arrive. We continue to work closely with international partners to ensure that these protocols remain effective,” Minister Brug noted.

The Minister said continued coordination with CARPHA, PAHO, WHO, and RIVM remains important as health authorities monitor the situation and determine whether any additional measures are necessary. At this stage, no travel or trade restrictions have been recommended.

“This situation serves as a reminder of the importance of maintaining strong public health systems and preparedness, particularly in a region that plays such a significant role in global cruise tourism,” Minister Brug added.

The Ministry of VSA will continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates to the public as necessary.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-monitoring-hantavirus-cluster-as-dutch-authorities-confirm-cruise-linked-infection