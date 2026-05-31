St. Maarten Parliamentary delegation heads to The Hague for IPKO meetings | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–A delegation from the Parliament of St. Maarten is expected to participate this week in the Interparliamentary Kingdom Consultation, IPKO, scheduled for June 5, 6 and 8, 2026 in The Hague, the Netherlands.

IPKO brings together parliamentary delegations from St. Maarten, Aruba, Curaçao and the Netherlands to discuss matters of shared concern within the Kingdom. The consultation is held twice a year, with the June session traditionally hosted by the Netherlands.

The upcoming meetings follow the February 2026 IPKO held in Aruba, where the parliamentary delegations agreed to continue discussions on several Kingdom-wide issues and to examine ways to make the consultation more meaningful and effective. Among the matters identified for further discussion were financial relations, climate adaptation, gender equality, the slavery past, the macro-economic impact of aging, and the protection of personal data for essential cooperation in areas such as security.

A key point coming out of the February meeting was the call by President of the Parliament of St. Maarten, Sarah A. Wescot-Williams, to strengthen the future impact of IPKO. The four parliamentary delegations supported that call and agreed that Wescot-Williams would help organize a working group with representation from all four countries to further develop the proposal ahead of the June meeting in The Hague.

The June IPKO is therefore expected to carry added importance for St. Maarten, not only because of the issues on the table, but also because of St. Maarten’s role in pushing for a more focused and productive format for interparliamentary dialogue within the Kingdom.

For St. Maarten, the consultation provides an opportunity to raise matters that affect the country’s constitutional, social, economic and institutional position within the Kingdom. It also allows Members of Parliament to engage directly with their counterparts from Aruba, Curaçao and the Netherlands on issues that require shared understanding, follow-up and political attention.

IPKO meetings usually conclude with an agreement list signed by the delegation leaders. These agreements are intended to guide follow-up action and are monitored by the respective Parliaments throughout the year.

The June 2026 session in The Hague is expected to continue discussions from the Aruba meeting while also addressing new and recurring Kingdom matters that affect the daily lives, governance structures and future development of the countries.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-parliamentary-delegation-heads-to-the-hague-for-ipko-meetings