St. Maarten Police Officer on Trial in Curaçao for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Foster Daughter

WILLEMSTAD – A police officer from St. Maarten is standing trial in Curaçao for the alleged sexual abuse of his former foster daughter, who was a minor at the time of the reported incidents. The girl is now 18 years old.

The defense, led by attorney Mr. Eldon ‘Peppie’ Sulvaran, has questioned the credibility of the young woman’s statements, pointing to what he described as “numerous inconsistencies” in her account.

Request for Child Psychologist Denied

Sulvaran had formally requested that a child psychologist be appointed to assess the testimony due to the contradictions, but the presiding judge denied the motion. The court indicated that any uncertainties in the statements could be clarified during the questioning by the examining magistrate.

The case will continue on November 5 in St. Maarten, where further proceedings are expected to take place.

The trial has drawn attention due to the involvement of a law enforcement officer and the sensitive nature of the charges, highlighting once again the need for rigorous legal and psychological scrutiny in cases involving minors and abuse of authority.

