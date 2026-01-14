St. Maarten ranked 6th in Tripadvisor’s 2026 “Best of the Best” Caribbean Islands list | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten/St. Martin has been ranked 6th on Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best 2026 list for Caribbean Islands, placing the destination among the region’s most highly reviewed locations based on traveler feedback collected over a 12-month period. And, just like the recent USA Today poll, the Dutch Caribbean Islands have dominated yet another list with Aruba, Curacao, Bonaire joining St. Maarten on this list.

Tripadvisor describes its “Best of the Best” designation as its highest travel honor, awarded to destinations that receive a high volume of exceptional reviews and ratings during the qualifying period. Tripadvisor notes that fewer than 1% of its 8 million listings reach this milestone.

St. Maarten’s placement highlights the island’s continued appeal as a dual-nation destination, offering visitors access to both St. Maarten and St. Martin in one trip, with a blend of Caribbean, French, and Dutch influences across beaches, dining, shopping, and excursions.

Top 10 Caribbean Islands list, Tripadvisor Best of the Best 2026

1. Dominican Republic

2. Aruba

3. Cuba

4. Puerto Rico

5. Jamaica

6. St. Maarten and St. Martin

7. Bonaire

8. St. Thomas

9. Curaçao

10. Saint Lucia

Tourism stakeholders say the recognition is valuable visibility for the destination and reinforces the importance of maintaining service standards, public safety, and visitor experience across the full travel journey, from arrival and mobility to attractions and hospitality.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-ranked-6th-in-tripadvisors-2026-best-of-the-best-caribbean-islands-list