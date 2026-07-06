St. Maarten ready to welcome 12 Countries for Little League Tournament | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY—Final preparations are well underway as the St. Maarten Little League Association prepares to welcome twelve countries to the island for the 2026 Latin America & Caribbean Little League Baseball Tournament, scheduled to take place from Sunday, July 12 through Saturday, July 18, 2026, at the Erwin "Baco" Richardson Little League Stadium.

The prestigious regional tournament will bring together some of the Caribbean and Latin America's most talented young baseball players as they compete for the opportunity to advance to the Little League World Series, while showcasing the spirit, sportsmanship and hospitality that St. Maarten is known for.

Association President Michael Hyman said preparations have now entered their final phase and expressed gratitude to the volunteers, sponsors, Government agencies and event partners who continue working tirelessly to ensure the island delivers a first-class international tournament. Thank you to all who have contributed thus far, we are still open to receiving sponsorship and volunteers should this opportunity pique your interest.

"Hosting this tournament is much bigger than baseball. It is an opportunity to showcase St. Maarten to the entire region, to inspire our young athletes and to demonstrate what our community can accomplish when we work together. Every volunteer, sponsor and supporter has played an important role in making this event possible, and we look forward to welcoming our visiting teams and fans to our island."

Official Opening Ceremony

The Association is inviting the entire community to attend the Official Opening Ceremony on Sunday, July 12, 2026, beginning promptly at 6:00 p.m.

Prior to the ceremony, participating teams will take part in a celebratory parade beginning at the Government Administration Building, travelling past the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village, before making their way into the Erwin "Baco" Richardson Little League Stadium.

Residents are encouraged to line the parade route, welcome the visiting delegations and proudly support Team St. Maarten as the island officially opens one of the region's premier youth sporting events.

Parking Lot Preparation

As part of the final preparations for the tournament, the parking lot adjacent to the Erwin "Baco" Richardson Little League Stadium has officially been placed under the care of the St. Maarten Little League Association by the Ministry of VROMI for the duration of the tournament period.

The Association extends its sincere appreciation to the Ministry of VROMI for its continued support in helping prepare the venue for this major international event.

Members of the public who previously utilized the parking area were requested to remove all vehicles, buses and personal property to facilitate tournament preparations. The area is now being transformed to accommodate tournament operations, visiting delegations, spectators and logistical requirements throughout the event.

Season Passes Still Available

With excitement continuing to build, the Association has extended the deadline for supporters wishing to purchase Season Passes until Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

Season passes are available for:

Adults:US$65General Admission:US$10 per day

Children, ages 4–15:US$30General Admission:US$5 per day

The Association encourages supporters to secure their passes before the deadline to enjoy every game throughout tournament week while supporting Team St. Maarten.

A Tournament for the Entire Community

Beyond the competition on the field, the tournament is expected to generate significant activity for the island's economy through increased visitor arrivals, hotel occupancy, restaurant patronage and local business engagement.

The St. Maarten Little League Association encourages residents to come out throughout the week, cheer on the home team and extend a warm St. Maarten welcome to the visiting countries.

With only days remaining until first pitch, the Association is confident that the island is ready to deliver a memorable tournament that reflects the pride, unity and hospitality of the people of St. Maarten.

For tournament schedules, ticket information and updates, members of the public are encouraged to follow the St. Maarten Little League Association on its official Facebook and Instagram platforms,@sxmlittleleague.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/st-maarten-ready-to-welcome-12-countries-for-little-league-tournament