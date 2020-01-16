St. Maarten represented at Vakantiebeurs in Netherlands | THE DAILY HERALD

St Maarten/St. Martin and Saba representatives at Vakantiebeurs.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten is currently being represented alongside Saint Martin and Saba at the fiftieth edition of Vakantiebeurs which is one of the largest holiday fairs in the Netherlands.



The popular holiday fair consists of a trade day during which the tourism bureaus representatives were able to meet with travel professionals from airlines such as KLM and TUI, tour operators and travel agents amongst others. The holiday fair also consists of four consumer days for holiday seekers to get inspired, receive information and book their next holiday trip.



According to the facts and figures of last year’s Vakantiebeurs, there were 103,312 visitors and 120 countries represented, of which the French and Dutch tourism office representatives were present to promote the destination.



This year, it can be expected that these numbers will increase due to the 50th year anniversary celebration of the Vakantiebeurs, it was stated in a press release on Wednesday.



“Being present at Vakantiebeurs will give the island the necessary exposure amongst thousands of vacation seekers and will allow us to engage with them on a personal level to provide information and promote the destination,” Director of Tourism May-Ling Chun said in the release.



“Promoting the destination together with Saba showcases the island hopping and multi-destination vacation visitors can experience. Targeting the more luxury traveller interested in villas is also one of our objectives as Dutch travellers are spending more per person on their holidays and are avid travellers that go on vacation at least 2.5 times per year,” Chun added.

KLM currently flies three times per week directly to and from Amsterdam from Princess Juliana International Airport(PJIA) and has its annual World Deal Weeks campaign ongoing offering lower prices on more than 100 destinations including St. Maarten with ticket prices flying from Amsterdam to St. Maarten starting at 499 euros.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.facebook.com/heraldsxm/photos/a.1251060041587810/3384634021563724/?type=3&theater